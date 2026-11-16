British actor Robert Pattinson named as new James Bond

The actor, who shot to fame in the Twilight series, called the studio’s decision to make him the new 007 ‘a dream come true’.

Robert Pattinson has been named the new James Bond, becoming the seventh actor to assume the role of the iconic British secret agent.

Amazon MGM Studios released a photo of Pattinson in Bond’s signature tuxedo on Monday, confirming the much-anticipated news of who will succeed Daniel Craig. “Identity confirmed,” read a statement posted on Instagram.

Pattinson expressed his gratitude to those at the studio, describing the role as a “dream come true” in a statement.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” he added.

The prolonged casting process to replace Craig, who starred as the super-suave spy in five films since 2006, included British actors Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor and Jack Lowden.

Pattinson shot to international fame playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight series. Since then, he has taken on more independent and fringe roles, most recently in Lance Oppenheim’s Primetime, which starred Pattinson as Chris Hansen from the reality television series To Catch a Predator.

Pattinson has also starred alongside Hollywood superstars Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, as well as Matt Reeves’s The Batman. His film, The Drama, alongside co-star Zendaya, was also released this year.

Pattinson’s debut as Bond, currently untitled but widely referred to as “Bond 26,” will be the first 007 film since long-term producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson stepped back and Amazon took creative control of the franchise, after acquiring the series’ parent company MGM.

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Reports have suggested that Pattinson has signed a commitment to make three Bond films.