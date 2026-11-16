Eight men killed in shooting near Pietermaritzburg while six men and three women shot dead near Pretoria.

Share At least 17 killed in two South Africa mass shootings on social media

At least 17 people have been killed in two separate mass shootings in South Africa, police said.

Eight men were found dead late on Sunday in a “bullet-riddled” vehicle in Sweetwaters, outside the city of Pietermaritzburg, police said.

Hours later, nine people were found dead in Jeffsville, an informal settlement near South Africa’s capital, Pretoria, police said. The bodies of six men and three women were discovered inside a shack with gunshot wounds.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said on Monday that investigators had not established motives for the crimes that took place 530 kilometres (330 miles) apart.

“The ongoing mass shootings which we encounter are unacceptable. Definitely, we have to find these criminals. We cannot allow them to terrorise communities or determine how people live their lives,” Masemola said.

Surge in deadly shootings

South Africa has struggled for years with high rates of violent crime, but has had a recent surge in mass shootings with high death tolls.

Reporting from Pretoria, Al Jazeera’s Clement Manyathela said the community was “gripped by fear” as it waits for answers about the shooting.

He said the victims were found in a four-room shack, where the killings happened just before midnight. A young child who went into the shack looking for a relative made the discovery, he said.

Pathologists, investigators and officers were working to establish what happened.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said one of those killed was a “person of interest” in a shooting last year in the nearby informal settlement of Saulsville, in which 12 people were killed and 13 wounded, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Advertisement

“We cannot rule out that they may be linked, and may possibly have been a retaliation attack,” Mthombeni said.

In the Pietermaritzburg shooting, police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said some families had come forward to help identify victims.

“It’s still too early to tell what the motive could have been and who could be behind the shooting because we are yet to identify the victims,” said Netshiunda.