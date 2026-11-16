Ahmed Tibi appointed as deputy speaker of Israel’s Knesset

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The chairman of Israel’s Joint List party, Ahmed Tibi, has been elected deputy speaker of the Knesset.

Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, will be the Israeli parliament’s chairman, the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee said on Monday.

Tibi is the leader of the Ta’al Party, which is part of the Joint List.

The parties representing Palestinian citizens of Israel – the Joint List and the United Arab List (Ra’am) – made historic electoral gains in last month’s election securing 19 seats in parliament.

More to come…