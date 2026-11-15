Thousands rally in Czech Republic against state media funding changes

Critics say proposed funding changes will give government more control of state media.

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Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of the Czech capital to protest against proposed changes to the funding of public service media, which critics fear could weaken broadcaster independence.

Many of the protesters assembled in Letna Park in Prague on Sunday afternoon.

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Some of the demonstrators wore pointed hats folded out of newspapers in tribute to an animated character who has introduced Czech Television’s nightly children’s bedtime stories for decades.

Local authorities anticipated a large crowd days before the November 17 holiday commemorating the 1989 Velvet Revolution against Communist rule, which propelled dissident playwright Vaclav Havel to power.

Under the proposed changes introduced last month, the government of billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis wants to replace the current monthly fee of 205 crowns ($9.45), which is charged to each household, with funding from the state budget.

Opponents say the change will stifle media freedom as it will make the outlets more dependent on the state. The government insists the plan will not affect editorial independence or programme content.

The bill has passed a preliminary vote ⁠⁠in parliament and awaits further debate.

Broadcast workers have been striking against the proposal since June and earlier this month public media employees staged a one-day strike, leading to state media boycotts by artists and students.

The Million Moments for Democracy group organised Sunday’s demonstration and said “Babis and his government obviously think they will get away with anything… that they can ignore experts, silence critics and treat democratic institutions like their property”.

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The group said the protest might be “the largest public gathering in Czech history”, as organisers expect 400,000 to 600,000 demonstrators.

Although trust in the media is low – about 30 percent to 33 percent according to the latest Reuters Institute Digital News Report – public service journalism is among the most trusted news sources in the country, with Czech Television the most-watched broadcaster across several age groups.

The proposed media reform has attracted international attention: the European Broadcasting Union, the European Federation of Journalists, Reporters Without Borders and the International Press Institute have all criticised it.