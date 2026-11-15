Estonia to close border crossings with Russia after attack on drone maker

Eight arrests made in connection with an attempted arson, which Tallinn says was ordered by Russian intelligence.

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Estonia will close its border crossings with Russia, after an attack on an Estonian defence company that Tallinn blames on Moscow.

The foreign minister made the announcement on Sunday, after eight people were detained overnight in connection with an attempted arson attack on drone maker Threod Systems.

Estonian authorities said the attacks had been ordered by Russia’s GRU military intelligence. There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna wrote on X, “Russia must understand that hostile actions against Estonia come with consequences. Attempts to intimidate, destabilise, or undermine our security will not go unanswered.

“Closing the border crossings will reduce Russia’s ability to conduct hostile activities in Estonia and strengthen our efforts to prevent sanctions circumvention.”

He did not specify how long the border closure would last.

Latvia’s Interior Minister Janis Dombrava thanked Estonia’s Internal Security Service on X, saying that several “Latvian citizens and non-citizens” were arrested.

“Since the collapse of the USSR, there have been people among us who are willing to commit serious crimes in Russia’s interests. We will continue our work to ensure that such people cannot endanger the lives of those who love Latvia and want to live in safety,” Dombrava wrote.

‘Shadow war’

Estonia, a European Union and NATO member state and a strong ally of Ukraine, currently has three open border crossings with Russia at Narva, Luhamaa and Koidula.

Marko Mihkelson, chairman of the Estonian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, told Al Jazeera that the arrests demonstrated that Estonia was “prepared to respond swiftly to such attacks”.

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“It is essential that Russia’s state-sponsored campaign of terror does not remain merely a matter of diplomatic protests, either in Estonia or among our allies elsewhere,” Mihkelson said.

“Russia is waging a shadow war to divide Europe and undermine support for Ukraine. European countries must respond with asymmetric measures of their own. Closing borders with Russia is one such measure.”