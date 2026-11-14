Tens of thousands march in latest Portugal housing protests

These were the biggest protests against rising housing costs in Portugal since the social movement began weeks ago.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of more than 30 towns and cities in Portugal to protest against surging rental prices, demanding urgent government action to address the country’s worsening housing crisis.

Organised by the Casa Para Viver (A Home to Live In) platform, demonstrations on Saturday took place under the slogan “They will not steal our right to a home,” with protests in Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Portimao, Coimbra, Braga and other locations. It was the biggest national demonstration since the social movement began weeks ago.

Participants, ranging from teenagers to retired people, walked behind large banners, with the Lisbon march punctuated by drums, music, and chanting.

Protesters called for caps to be placed on rent increases, greater legal protection for tenants against eviction, and more affordable housing. They also demanded the reversal of proposed changes to rental legislation.

Rita Silva, a spokesperson for Casa Para Viver, told Lusa news agency that the nationwide mobilisation showed the housing crisis was affecting the entire country, rather than being limited to major urban centres.

The platform, which brings together approximately 100 housing associations and grassroots organisations, is seeking tighter regulation on rental contracts, short-term tourist accommodation, and vacant properties.

The protests come after parliament approved the government’s proposed changes to provide greater flexibility in rental contracts and accelerate eviction procedures.

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Housing campaigners warned the changes could weaken tenant protections amid rising rents and limited housing availability.

Portugal’s rising property prices

House prices in Portugal have risen much faster than incomes in recent years, statistics show. Between 2015 and 2025, Portugal posted the biggest jump in the European Union in the home price-to-income ratio, with an increase of 61 percent, followed by the Netherlands with 34 percent, the EU statistical office Eurostat said last week.

There is no indication that the rise in housing costs is slowing. Between the first quarter of last year and the first quarter of 2026, property prices rose by almost 20 percent, the National Statistics Institute, a government agency, said last month.

Rental prices, too, have climbed significantly, recording a 68 percent increase since 2020, according to the government. Much of this jump in real estate costs has been fuelled by foreign buyers and investment funds, as the country’s relaxed climate near the ocean has attracted many remote workers and retirees.

The government has responded to the protests by lowering taxes on new construction, restricting short-term rentals, and promising to build 145,000 new homes, but it acknowledged that the effects will not be immediate, as Prime Minister Luis Montenegro was urged by Casa Para Viver representatives to engage directly with them.

The protests in Portugal in recent weeks took their cue from demonstrations in neighbouring Spain last month over similar issues around housing and forced evictions. A wave of youth-led protests has swept Europe in the latter half of this year, with demonstrators across the continent denouncing rising prices and a lack of future prospects.