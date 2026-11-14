Qatar and Turkiye sign a mutual defence pact: What do we know?

Analysts say the pact, agreed amid the US-Iran war, aims to deter attacks rather than build an offensive alliance.

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Qatar and Turkiye have welcomed a new mutual defence agreement that commits them to a common position against any external armed attack on either country.

The pact followed Friday’s high-level meeting of the Turkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee in Istanbul, chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

It comes as the region deals with the fallout of the United States-Israeli war on Iran and disruption to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

So what is in the agreement, and why does it matter now? Here’s what you need to know:

What does the agreement say?

According to a joint communique, the deal aims to strengthen collective defence, promote regional security and establish a common position against external armed attacks targeting either or both countries.

It reflects “not only the commitment of its signatories to safeguarding their sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also their shared vision of contributing to a more secure and stable regional order”, the statement said.

The two countries agreed to consult one another on security threats and defence policy. They also agreed to expand joint military exercises, defence industry collaboration and personnel training exchanges.

The communique, as reported, did not set out what could trigger the agreement or what form a joint response would take.

Other agreements reached at the meeting covered education, consumer protection, and peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution, Qatar’s Al Raya newspaper said in an editorial on Saturday.

Is this a military alliance?

Not an offensive one, analysts say.

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Abdulla Banndar Al-Etaibi, an assistant professor in the Department of International Affairs at Qatar University, told Al Jazeera that the goal is not to form an alliance against any particular country.

Instead, he said, it is meant to raise the cost of any potential aggression so that others are deterred from attempting it.

He said cooperation already rests on an extended military partnership, including a Turkish military presence, joint training and defence manufacturing.

The partnership is moving to a more advanced level, based on converging security doctrines and a shared view of where threats come from and how to deal with them, said Al-Etaibi.

Why is the timing important?

The region is braced for more conflict.

There are fears of a renewed military escalation, pushing states to build up their defences and deterrence, Al-Etaibi said.

The deal comes amid Israel’s aggressive military posture and growing questions over the future reliability of the US security umbrella.

Regional states are looking to new alliances built on deterrence, joint arms manufacturing and less dependence on outside powers.

In the communique, Ankara and Doha said the war on Iran and its regional repercussions must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

They called for “the swift and full resumption of safe, secure and unimpeded passage through the Strait of Hormuz”.

Why does defence manufacturing matter?

Because supply chains have become a weak point.

Al-Etaibi said disruption to navigation in Hormuz has made it harder to rely on foreign military supply chains.

Producing weapons locally and securing spare parts is now a strategic necessity, not just an economic choice, he said.

Mahjoob Zweiri, an academic and Middle East policy expert, told Al Jazeera that the move to joint manufacturing marks an advanced strategic stage.

Military industries require billions of dollars of investment and long-term commitments, he said, as well as mutual trust over technology transfer. He said the war had shown why countries need their own manufacturing capacity, pointing to Iran, which kept fighting by producing much of its weaponry at home.

The communique also welcomed the Badr memorandum, signed by Turkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia.

It described the memorandum as a step towards collective defence through “the development of indigenous capabilities”, including joint production, technology development, information sharing and stronger supply chains.

How close are Qatar and Turkiye?

They hold very close ties.

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The Supreme Strategic Committee was set up under an agreement signed on December 19, 2014, according to Anadolu. Friday’s meeting was the 12th such forum.

Al Raya described it as a key framework for monitoring agreements and expanding cooperation.

Zweiri said the new pact reflects a high level of trust between Doha and Ankara after a series of political and security tests the relationship has faced since 2014.

The relationship goes well beyond defence.

Turkish contracting companies have carried out 206 projects in Qatar worth $20.8bn, according to the communique.

The two countries also reiterated a target to raise bilateral trade to $5bn and pledged closer cooperation on energy, particularly liquefied natural gas.

On security, they pledged to counter “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”.

What could come next?

Possibly drones and air defence.

Ozcan Tikit, a foreign affairs analyst at Anadolu, said the partnership combines Turkish industrial and military expertise with Qatari financial and diplomatic strength.

He expects cooperation to expand to missile defence systems, drones, and armoured vehicles, with Qatar possibly joining advanced Turkish air defence projects.

He said several manufacturing projects could also extend to Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

However, he stressed that these were future possibilities, not projects whose details were announced in the agreement.