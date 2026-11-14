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Italy fines Meta $880m over photo privacy

Regulator said Meta’s ‘lack of cooperation’ and the large number of people affected contributed to size of the fine.

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SANTA ROSA, PHILIPPINES - JANUARY 08: In this photo illustration, the Meta and Facebook logos are seen on screens on January 08, 2025 in Santa Rosa, Philippines. Meta has announced the discontinuation of its fact-checking program, transitioning to a community-driven model that relies on users to add context to potentially misleading posts, a move aimed at promoting free expression. This significant policy shift has raised concerns among experts about the potential increase in misinformation and hate speech on Meta's platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, as the company prepares for a new political landscape under the upcoming Trump presidency. (Photo illustration by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Italian regulators said a feature specific to the Facebook app on Android phones could have impacted as many as 20 million people in Italy. [File: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images]
By Al Jazeera Staff, AFP and Reuters
Published On 14 Nov 2026

Italian regulators have fined Meta 805 million euros ($887m) for accessing users’ photos without their consent.

The Facebook app on Android devices “accessed photos, videos and associated metadata stored on Italian users’ smartphones without specific consent and without informing them”, Garante, the Italian data privacy authority, said Saturday.

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The issue relates specifically to the “Get suggestions from gallery when browsing Facebook” feature, which suggests photos and videos from the phone’s gallery for posting while browsing.

This feature violates the Italian law implementing the EU’s ePrivacy directive, the authority said.

Garante said the app’s process for collecting consent is too generic and does not allow users to fully understand the specific permissions they are allowing by accepting. The suggestions option was also enabled by default.

The figure of 805 million euros is by far the largest fine ever imposed by the Italian regulator.

Garante said Meta must fix the unclear consent notification and disable it being set by default, suggesting that roughly 20 million Italian Android users could have been affected by it.

The regulator also highlighted a “lack of cooperation” by Meta and said an earlier violation, which resulted in a 2019 fine, was a contributing factor in their decision.

The amount is roughly 0.47 percent of Meta’s global turnover.

The proceedings did not address the possible use of content to train artificial intelligence, which Meta denies.

Meta has not yet publicly commented on the matter, and it has the right to appeal the regulator’s decision.

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