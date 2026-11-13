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Turkiye and Qatar sign mutual defence agreement

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Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Istanbul, Turkey, November 13, 2026. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Istanbul, Turkiye, on Friday [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]
Published On 13 Nov 2026

Turkiye and ⁠Qatar have signed a mutual defence agreement, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s office has ⁠said.

The pact was signed after the president met the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim ‌bin Hamad al-Thani in Istanbul on ⁠Friday.

“President Erdogan stated that we would continue working together to prevent ⁠the resurgence of ⁠war in the Gulf region and establish a basis ⁠for dialogue and ⁠achieve peace,” ⁠the Turkish presidency said in a statement on X.

Erdogan’s office said the agreement “will add a new dimension to relations between Turkiye and Qatar”.

It did not provide details on the defence ‌accord.

More to come…

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