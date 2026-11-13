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Turkiye and Qatar sign mutual defence agreement
Published On 13 Nov 2026
Turkiye and Qatar have signed a mutual defence agreement, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s office has said.
The pact was signed after the president met the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Istanbul on Friday.
“President Erdogan stated that we would continue working together to prevent the resurgence of war in the Gulf region and establish a basis for dialogue and achieve peace,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement on X.
Erdogan’s office said the agreement “will add a new dimension to relations between Turkiye and Qatar”.
It did not provide details on the defence accord.
More to come…