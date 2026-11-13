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Pope thanks crowds on emotional return to ‘second home’ in Peru’s Chiclayo

The Chicago-born pope was welcomed by huge crowds in the coastal city, on the final leg of his South America tour.

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epa13377129 Faithful attend a Mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV at the Pampas de Pimentel esplanade, in Pimentel, near Chiclayo, Peru, 13 November 2026. Hundreds of thousands of people made their way across the desert surroundings of Chiclayo, the city where Pope Leo XIV served as bishop for eight years, to reach Las Pampas de Pimentel in a pilgrimage. The visit to Peru marks the third and final leg of the pontiff's apostolic journey to South America running from 06 to 17 November. EPA/PAOLO AGUILAR
Faithful attend a mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV at the Pampas de Pimentel esplanade, in Pimentel, near Chiclayo, Peru, November 13, 2026 [Paolo Aguilar/EPA]
By Al Jazeera Staff, Reuters and The Associated Press
Published On 13 Nov 2026

Pope Leo has made an emotional return to his former diocese of Chiclayo in Peru, where large crowds welcomed their former bishop exactly one month after he had lung cancer surgery, and he thanked them for their support during his recovery.

“As I look at your faces, a prayer of thanksgiving to the Lord arises in my heart for the blessing you have been and continue to be in my life,” he said.

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About 500,000 people gathered for Mass at Pampas de Pimentel, a desert park just outside of Peru’s fourth-largest city, according to estimates from the Vatican, while another million lined his motorcade route.

Before he was elected pope, Leo had spent about two decades working in Peru as a missionary priest and served as bishop of Chiclayo, where he is still known as “Padre Roberto” and where his image is ubiquitous, from 2015 to 2023.

In Chiclayo, a coastal city of about 620,000, Leo earned a reputation for staying close to poor communities during times of crisis, including when the region was hit with devastating floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some had camped overnight to see him, while others walked in the hot sun to avoid bumper-to-bumper traffic to get to the open-air Mass.

As he rode in his popemobile, people in the crowd waved yellow and white Vatican flags and shouted, “The pope is from Chiclayo.”

“What a joy it is to return to Chiclayo,” said Leo at the start of his homily.

Pope Leo arrives in the popemobile to celebrate Mass at the Pampas de Pimentel, during his return to the region where he served as bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023, as part of his 12-day trip to South America, in Pimentel, Peru, November 13, 2026. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Pope Leo arrives in the popemobile to celebrate Mass at the Pampas de Pimentel, during his return to the region where he served as bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023, as part of his 12-day trip to South America, in Pimentel, Peru, November 13, 2026 [Pilar Olivares/Reuters]

Originally from Chicago and formerly known as Robert Francis Prevost, Leo also holds Peruvian citizenship and declared the country his homeland on Wednesday.

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Peru is the final stop of his 12-day, three-country South America tour, coming after visits to Argentina and Uruguay. Approximately 12 million people have come to see him at public events so far.

Last month, he underwent surgery for lung cancer, amid fears that the trip would have to be cancelled. But doctors have said the cancer was localised, had not spread, and would not require further treatment.

Leo will stay in the Chiclayo area until Sunday, leading eight events, including a private dinner with the priests he oversaw during his time as bishop.

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