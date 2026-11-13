Pakistan military reports it killed 74 ‘terrorists’ during raids

Attacks around the border with Afghanistan continue to cause tension between the neighbours.

Pakistan’s army has reported that it has killed 74 armed fighters in multiple raids in areas along the country’s borders with Afghanistan.

Thirty-one “terrorists” have been killed in the southwestern Balochistan province since November 3, with multiple weapons, explosives and ammunition recovered, the military’s news division said in a statement posted on social media on Friday.

Balochistan is the site of an armed rebellion waged by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which seeks independence from Pakistan for the region.

Another 35 fighters were killed in the past two days during separate raids on Mir Ali, while eight were killed in Orakzai, and weapons were recovered, the force added in an update.

Both districts are in the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the Pakistan Taliban, known as the TTP, and several other armed groups are based.

Islamabad accuses India and Afghanistan of backing the armed groups, although Delhi and Kabul deny involvement.

“The security forces’ continued successes in the war against terrorism reflect national resolve and professional capabilities,” President Asif Ali Zardari said in a statement. “Operations must continue against externally sponsored terrorist elements seeking to undermine Pakistan’s security.”

The army identified the fighters as “Khawarij”, a term it uses to refer to fighters it says are backed by Afghanistan, including the TTP.

Although separate, the TTP is allied with the Afghan Taliban, which took power in 2021.

Pakistani authorities believe the group operates from areas on Afghanistan’s side of the border and is responsible for increased attacks on Pakistani territory in recent years.

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The issue has strained relations between Islamabad and Kabul and led to armed confrontations resulting in civilian deaths.

At least 11 policemen were killed, and another 12 were wounded after alleged TTP fighters ambushed a convoy in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, authorities said.