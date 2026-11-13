Nvidia’s Huang, Lutnick summoned to testify to US Senate

The Banking Committee says the ex-tech CEO and the US commerce secretary could face legal action if they fail to appear.

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United States lawmakers have summoned Nvidia’s former CEO Jensen Huang and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify about their roles in the scandal rocking the tech company.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott on Thursday requested that they appear in a public hearing on December 3. He threatened that the pair would face subpoenas should they refuse.

Huang resigned earlier on Thursday amid revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman US authorities suspect of spying for China.

The firm, which manufactures advanced chips powering artificial intelligence, has since seen its market value fall below $4 trillion for the first time since July 2025.

Amid the scandal, President Donald Trump’s administration faces allegations that Nvidia did not receive proper scrutiny for its exports of advanced semiconductors to China.

Lawmakers have also accused Lutnick’s Commerce Department of refusing to add dozens of Chinese companies to a US trade blacklist.

“Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive U.S. technology,” Scott wrote in a post on X. “The American people deserve answers.”

Three other House committees have asked Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter to appear for separate hearings on December 1 and 2, or face subpoenas.

Under Secretary of Commerce Jeffrey Kessler was summoned for a December 3 hearing.

In a joint letter, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Brian Mast, China Select Committee Chair John Moolenaar, and House Intelligence Committee Chair Rick Crawford wrote that “there are clear national security concerns that need to be addressed immediately.”

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China has denied allegations of spying on the US. President Trump earlier defended Huang, calling him “honourable”.

Senator Richard Blumenthal voiced concern to Al Jazeera over allegations that Nvidia had donated $25,000 to the Trump administration.

China on Friday warned that the tightening of US regulations on the export of semiconductors would threaten the stability of global industry and supply chains.

Bejing “has consistently opposed the abuse of export control measures,” a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

Amid the Nvidia scandal, US lawmakers have called for limits on exports of chip equipment to China.