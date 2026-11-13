France slams Israel’s ‘demagogic’ ban on left-wing leader Melenchon

Israeli ban on France Unbowed leader comes after Paris turned away a prominent advocate of illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Paris has condemned Israel’s “demagogic decision” to bar French opposition figure Jean-Luc Melenchon from entering the country.

Late on Thursday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot slammed Israel’s earlier announcement that Melenchon, leader of the left-wing France Unbowed party [La France Insoumise], was not welcome.

Israel barred the party’s parliamentary group chair Mathilde Panot, alongside Melenchon, due to the “extreme anti-Israel stance” of the party and “outrageous statements” made by its leaders.

“This demagogic decision, coming from a government that has repeatedly violated international law, plays into the hands of those who, like La France Insoumise, make a living out of exploiting the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Barrot, who belongs to the centrist ruling coalition, wrote on social media.

“France will continue tirelessly to work toward a two-state solution and peaceful coexistence between the Israeli and Palestinian peoples,” the minister added.

Israel accused Melenchon and Panot of making “blood libel” statements against Israel.

At the weekend, Melenchon had said that if he was victorious in the upcoming presidential election in April 2027, he would order French ships to escort flotillas taking aid to Gaza.

The Israeli military has previously raided such fleets and detained activists.

“Israel will respond firmly to those who seek to harm it and will not allow individuals who act against Israel and incite against its citizens to enter the country,” a statement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Advertisement

Speaking to French radio, Melenchon said that he had been “banned from entering a territory I did not ask to enter”.

The Israeli move came after France barred a prominent Israeli settler last week.

Yossi Dagan, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, who heads one of six Israeli regional councils in the occupied West Bank, was denied permission to enter France after landing at Charles de Gaulle International Airport.

France’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Dagan was barred “due to his active role in implementing Israel’s settlement policy,” which violates international law.

France was one of several European countries this year to step up restrictions on Israeli settlers, spurring outrage from Israeli officials.

Earlier this year, France banned far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, who are both members of Netanyahu’s cabinet and have encouraged accelerated settlement in the West Bank and pogroms targeting Palestinians.