What to know about the Logan Circle shooting in Washington, DC

Trump has showcased the capital city as an example of his tough-on-crime approach.

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Police say a gunman is dead after he allegedly shot five people, killing one, in a busy thoroughfare in the centre of Washington, DC, on Thursday morning.

Mass shootings are not uncommon in the United States, but this one drew a swift and massive response from local police as well as federal security forces. Law and order in the capital city has been at the centre of a national debate about the administration of US President Donald Trump.

What happened in the shooting?

About 8am local time (13:00 GMT), during a busy rush hour commute, a gunman entered a gym in Logan Circle, a trendy neighbourhood near foreign embassies and fashionable restaurants, about 1.6km (one mile) north of the White House.

“Within seconds, there was a man who fell to the ground, and a pool of blood came out,” said James Spellman, who witnessed the attack and said there were about 50 people in the gym. “One gym member rushed to help him. He was instantly dead. He had been shot in the neck.”

Spellman said he and other gym members ran out of the gym and he heard more gunfire in the area of 15th Street. He said he heard about two shots fired in the gym and about five or six fired outside.

Law enforcement arrived within minutes, cordoning off the area and working to apprehend the suspect. They included personnel from the Metropolitan Police Department, the city’s law enforcement agency, as well as heavily armed officers from federal agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Secret Service.

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Authorities sent out alerts to people in the area warning them to shelter inside because of an “active shooter” situation. Schools near the scene were placed on lockdown. “Go inside the nearest building, stay away from windows, and remain indoors until further notice,” police instructed the public.

Washington, DC’s interim police chief, Jeffery Carroll, said the suspect was a white male wearing a grey shirt.

The suspect, police said, opened fire inside the gym, then exited the building and entered another adjacent building, where he barricaded himself inside a room on the seventh floor. Officers then began trying to negotiate with the suspect, with specialised negotiators talking to him over the phone, as snipers kept watch from nearby rooftops. At one point, he shot at police through the barricaded door.

About an hour after they began speaking to him, police say they heard gunfire over the phone, and they decided to breach the room where the suspect had been holed up. They found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

What do we know about the suspect and the victims?

Washington, DC Council member Brooke Pinto said the suspect, identified as a physician named Matt Lambert, initially shot a person in the gym with whom he was involved in a court case over a dispute over the condominium where he lived.

Police Chief Carroll, speaking to reporters shortly after the suspect was found dead, said the shooting appeared to have stemmed from a “conflict between him and the homeowners association of the building”.

Some unconfirmed reports cited a social media account as possibly belonging to the suspect, which appeared to frequently feature posts about bad living conditions in a condominium in the area where the attack occurred.

Little has been released about the victims of the shooting. Authorities said one person had died, and another was in critical condition in the hospital.

What are the larger political implications of this mass shooting?

An assault in the same Logan Circle area back in August 2025 was cited by President Trump as a reason for deploying troops to the capital, launching a national push that saw controversial deployments to several Democratic-controlled cities.

A former Department of Government Efficiency official said he was assaulted in the early hours in the same area by a group of teenagers attempting to carjack him and a woman he was with. Trump declared a crime emergency and said his administration was taking control of the federal district’s local police force.

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Although Washington, DC, has a mayor and city council, it is not treated on equal footing with other states in the country, and Congress as well as the president have some authority over things like its budget and law enforcement activities.

Trump deployed thousands of National Guard troops to the capital, who continue more than a year later to patrol the city in groups, including in the Logan Circle area.

The troops are a regular presence inside metro stations and locations across downtown, but local officials have pointed out they have largely stayed away from areas of the city that experience higher crime, and their impact has not been as large as President Trump has claimed.

The troops themselves have also drawn attacks.

In November last year, a National Guard member was killed by a gunman while on duty near 17th and I Streets NW. A second National Guard member was wounded. And in October, another National Guard member was shot during a gunfight in southeast Washington, DC.

The presence of the soldiers has at times caused friction with local officials, including Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Speaking at a news conference alongside the police chief after the shooting on Thursday, Bowser praised local police for their quick response to the incident and dismissed the suggestion that law enforcement had treated it with unusual importance.

“I praise [DC police] for bringing down crime in this city, and I praise our prosecutors,” Bowser said. “It’s not typical to have an active shooter that guns down people in the city, so all our law enforcement responded.”