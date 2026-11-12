US nonprofits sue tech giants to halt AI development

A coalition of digital safety and consumer watchdogs has filed a lawsuit against the world’s top artificial intelligence (AI) developers, requesting a court-ordered freeze on AI model training and deployments.

The civil complaint, filed Thursday in San Francisco Superior Court by the Irreplaceable Education Fund, Public Citizen, Heat Initiative and the Alliance for Secure AI, comes on the heels of a sweeping Democratic midterm victory that many analysts note could reshape, and ultimately tighten the regulatory framework for Silicon Valley.

The suit targets five tech giants – Anthropic, Google, Meta, OpenAI and SpaceX – alleging the industry leaders cannot prevent their AI creations from causing “catastrophic harm”. They are demanding the companies pause their technologies until safeguards are put in place.

The lawsuit cites documented instances of AI-driven cyberattacks and other harmful behaviours, alongside the companies’ own grave admissions that their unregulated technologies could go rogue and pose an existential threat to humanity.

The nonprofits are seeking an immediate emergency injunction on next-generation models from major tech firms. They are demanding the companies only be allowed to resume operations once they can prove the technology is under human control.

“No other industry is allowed to treat its own development of unsafe products — much less ones that could kill us all — as inevitable,” reads the complaint. “Plaintiffs bring this suit to stop Defendants from continuing their unlawful path to disaster.”

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The plaintiffs claim that the companies have violated a California unfair competition law by endangering public health and interfering with the use of property, such as computer systems.

The law prohibits deceptive advertising, anti-competitive market behaviours and bait-and-switch tactics.

The advocacy groups also report having to divert resources to counter “near-daily crises” from the companies’ rapidly advancing AI models.

What would an AI pause look like?

Turning a temporary court-ordered pause into a permanent ban raises tough questions about how to enforce the ban, how to verify that companies are following it, and ultimately, what legal thresholds are required before the freeze could be lifted.

One of the four plaintiffs – the Irreplaceable Education Fund, a New York-based nonprofit advocacy organisation focused on technology safeguarding for the public – told Al Jazeera it is demanding government regulation of AI development.

“A real freeze must specify what work has to halt, how compliance is verified, and the consequences of breaking the rules,” said Phil Aroneanu, founder and executive director of the Irreplaceable.

“This requires government inspections and the authority to halt prohibited work, not just a ban on publicly releasing the models. To help enforce this freeze, major computing facilities can be monitored.”

Pressed on what specific statutory guardrails they hope to establish, the group outlined a multi-tiered system of oversight.

AI development should be conditioned on “deliberate, considered decision informed by the general public,” said the nonprofit, adding, “There are a number of proposals that show promise, including federal independent evaluators and regulators, strict liability for tech companies and the products they create, and an independent agency to regulate them.”

Federal law, they stated, should establish minimum protections while preserving states’ authority to adopt and enforce stronger measures.

AI safety versus the race to beat China

While the lawsuit targets AI titans in a California courtroom, the plaintiffs argue that pausing domestic development won’t hand a victory to tech rivals – notably China, provided Washington sets global rules and kick-starts talks with Beijing. AI firms and US President Donald Trump have repeatedly signalled the US is racing full throttle to beat Beijing in AI development.

“We anticipate that bilateral deals and an international treaty will be needed to ensure that we can reduce the negative impacts of AI and prevent catastrophe,” the Irreplaceable Education Fund said in a statement to Al Jazeera.

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“If both sides are slowed by roughly the same factor, while the risk of losing control of our AIs is reduced, then this does not really harm the U.S. or China’s AI competitiveness, but it makes us all safer.”

The argument confronts Trump’s longstanding resistance to slowing down AI: the fear that any unilateral restraint shown by Washington would allow Beijing to set the path in global AI development.

The president, a proponent of AI rapid expansion, has previously said that it was important to continue leading the evolution of AI over China, because “whoever wins AI wins”.

Despite years of warnings, Congress has yet to pass legislation governing AI, the plaintiffs noted.

“Every day these companies race forward towards super-intelligent AI is another day that more people and more critical infrastructure are put at risk,” said the plaintiff.

Now, they’re hoping incoming Democratic lawmakers will heed their calls.

“The new Congress should start by implementing a freeze on new AI development,” the organisation said. “However, we can’t wait for lawmakers to act. Courts must provide relief.”