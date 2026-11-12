UAE says 14 killed, 30 injured in Fujairah traffic accident

At least 14 ⁠⁠people have been killed and 30 others injured in a major traffic accident involving 18 cars and 5 trucks in the Emirate ⁠⁠of Fujairah, according ⁠⁠to a statement from the ⁠⁠United ⁠⁠Arab Emirates’ Interior Ministry.

The accident happened shortly before midnight (20:00 GMT) on Wednesday at the entrance to the emirate, the ministry said on ⁠⁠Thursday. A truck driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with another, causing both to veer off the road and smash into several vehicles that were stationary due to slow-moving traffic. The truck caught fire before the flames engulfed several other vehicles, the ministry said.

Emergency and specialised teams were continuing to ‌‌deal with the aftermath of the ‌‌accident, the ministry said in a ⁠⁠post on ⁠⁠X. It said 15 people were discharged from hospital after receiving medical care, while 15 others remained in hospital.

Police said the 14 people confirmed killed included Emirati nationals and several foreigners, and that DNA tests are being carried out.

The injured included nationals from the UAE, Oman, India, Brazil, Pakistan, Jordan and Egypt, the ministry added.