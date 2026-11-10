Pentagon Chief Hegseth calls US House impeachment effort a ‘farce’

Hegseth condemns impeachment resolution against him as ‘sabotage’, defending his actions and policy decisions.

During a press conference, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has condemned impeachment efforts against him as “sabotage”.

“It’s a farce, and it’s a stunt,” he said on Tuesday, calling criticism of him and the war on Iran “policy disagreements”.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie introduced a resolution to impeach Hegseth on Monday over the war on Iran, strikes on purported drug boats and other alleged violations of US laws.

“This is not patriotism, this is sabotage,” Hegseth said on Tuesday.

⁠US ⁠President Donald Trump on ⁠Monday told ‌reporters he will stand ⁠by Hegseth ⁠if he ⁠is ⁠impeached.