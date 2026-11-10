Myanmar summons German envoy over controversial video

Mathias Licharz calls for the ‘unconditional’ release of ousted politicians, including former leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the head of mission at the German embassy in the country over a Facebook video calling for authorities to “unconditionally release” ousted politicians such as former leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Mathias Licharz in the video “appeared to fuel opposition to the host country and its Government, thereby inciting internal unrest”.

Licharz met Deputy Foreign Minister Ko Ko Kyaw, was “warned against the video” and handed an aide-memoire, the ministry said.

“The Deputy Minister strongly warned against recurrence of such act and informed him that any similar conduct would be treated with utmost seriousness and would take appropriate actions,” the ministry said.

Licharz posted the video on Sunday, standing outside the former Yangon residence of Win Myint, the figurehead president of Aung San Suu Kyi‘s government that was removed in a 2021 coup.

The German diplomat said in his message, marking Win Myint’s 75th birthday, that the United Nations still regards him as the “legitimate president” of Myanmar.

In the video, he called for authorities to “unconditionally release all those who are arbitrarily detained, including Win Myint and Daw Aung San Suu Kyi” – using the affectionate term by which Aung San Suu Kyi‘s supporters refer to her.

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Germany’s embassy in Myanmar did not immediately comment.

Win Myint’s downfall

Win Myint was jailed in the February 2021 military coup, ending Myanmar’s decade-long democratic experiment.

Since then, pro-democracy rebels rose up and long-simmering ethnic minority rebellions challenging central rule boiled over.

Authorities said in April he had been pardoned of his post-coup convictions – charges that supporters and analysts say were confected to oust the government.

However, Licharz said in his video message his efforts to meet Win Myint had been unfruitful.

“There is only one conclusion,” he said. “U Wint Myint is not a free man. He’s not allowed to meet with whom he would like to meet, and he’s not allowed to communicate independently,” he added, using a male honorific.

The military leadership behind the coup organised elections, installing a nominally civilian government this year, although analysts regard it as a fig leaf for ongoing military rule.

“Should the Charge d’Affaires choose to recognize U Win Myint as President and wish to discontinue his service in Myanmar, the Ministry would have no objection,” the Foreign Ministry statement said on Tuesday.

Aung San Suu Kyi remains detained but was moved to house arrest in the capital Naypyidaw this year, authorities say, where access to the 81-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate remains tightly controlled.