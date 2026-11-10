Father, child among six Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

Israel has killed more than 1,600 people in Gaza since last year’s ‘ceasefire’, the enclave’s Health Ministry says.

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Israeli ⁠forces have killed ⁠at least six Palestinians, including a father and his 13-year-old son, in the Gaza Strip, according to local health sources.

Three people were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli air attack on the Ghubain family home in Gaza City’s Daraj area. A father and son were killed in a separate air attack on a tent in the city’s Zeitoun neighbourhood, and a man was killed by Israeli gunfire in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Gaza continues to face regular Israeli attacks despite last year’s “ceasefire”. In fact, more than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in the besieged enclave since the United States-brokered truce agreement, according to the territory’s ‌Ministry of Health.

More than 74,000 people have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war ‌on ‌Gaza since October 7, 2023, the ministry said.

The killings come as the first strong storm of the season over the weekend flooded about 70,000 tents in Gaza within 12 hours, killing at least five people and causing about $3m in damage, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.

Israel is blocking 60,000 mobile homes and 200,000 tents, allowing only 20,000 tents into Gaza, where about 85 percent of homes have been destroyed or damaged by the war. It is also restricting much-needed humanitarian aid.

Negotiators, meanwhile, have failed ⁠to agree on terms for Hamas to disarm or for Israel to withdraw its troops from Gaza, which controls about two-thirds of the territory and from which Palestinian residents have ⁠been ordered to leave.