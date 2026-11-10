Why the GCC is setting up an advanced military command base in Kuwait

Gulf leaders emphasised the need to strengthen defence coordination to confront present and future regional challenges.

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The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has agreed to establish an advanced headquarters for its Unified Military Command in Kuwait and allocate “appropriate” military forces to it.

The announcement on Tuesday followed the 23rd meeting of the GCC’s Joint Defence Council, attended by defence ministers from the bloc’s six members: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The decision comes after the US-Israel war on Iran brought missile and drone attacks to Gulf states, disrupted trade and exposed the vulnerability of their energy infrastructure. Relentless Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have amplified concerns in the region.

But what could the headquarters mean for military cooperation? And does it signal less reliance on Washington, or another layer of protection alongside existing alliances? Here is what we know.

What did the GCC announce?

The GCC approved a forward headquarters in Kuwait, meaning a command post positioned closer to potential threats. Details of its location, troop numbers and the types of forces assigned have yet to be disclosed.

The Unified Military Command was established in 2013 to coordinate joint operations and strengthen collective defence. Its headquarters in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, opened in 2021, while the bloc’s joint Peninsula Shield force dates back decades.

The significance, therefore, lies in having a more unified structure in Kuwait, at the northern end of the Gulf, experts say.

“It puts a unified command at the top of the Gulf, in Kuwait in particular. That means they are establishing a … permanent presence there,” Muhanad Seloom, a nonresident fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, told Al Jazeera.

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Kuwait has sought to maintain a moderate position towards Iran, Seloom said, despite coming under attack. It also faces threats from across its border with Iraq, where Iran-aligned armed groups operating from Iraq have launched drones at Gulf states.

“Having a unified command sends a message to Iran and also Iraq, and reassures GCC countries that they are ready for all possible scenarios,” Seloom said.

How has the Iran war shaped the decision?

Gulf states, many of which host major US military installations, came under Iranian missile and drone attacks after the United States and Israel launched their war on Iran on February 28.

The conflict disrupted flights and shipping, threatening the oil and gas exports on which much of the region depends. Although Trump said on Monday that further military action against Iran was unnecessary for now, the US naval blockade remains in place, while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has not returned to normal.

But Seloom said the headquarters should be understood as part of a longer-term response. “I don’t think it is a signal of an imminent Iranian strike, but part of a larger GCC strategy to have enough deterrents against Iran.”

The war, he added, had changed the regional security order. “Countries in the region, and you can hear this rhetoric from the GCC capitals, want to have their own deterrents.”

The danger also extends to Yemen, where fighting between the Iran-aligned Houthis, an armed group also known as Ansar Allah (Arabic for Supporters of God), and Saudi-backed government forces has intensified after years of relative calm following a United Nations-brokered truce in 2022.

The GCC statement explicitly condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. “These assaults constitute a flagrant violation of their sanctity and status among Muslims, and a blatant transgression against the security and sovereignty of the Kingdom,” GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said in a statement announcing the Unified Military Command in Kuwait.

A Houthi attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid international airport on October 10 killed 14 people and wounded more than 300.

How does it fit with other defence agreements and the US?

The headquarters adds to a growing network of overlapping security arrangements across the Gulf and beyond.

In August, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, stipulating that an armed attack on one would be considered an attack on all three. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also have a bilateral mutual defence treaty, which they signed in 2025.

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The GCC command provides a separate framework through which the six Gulf states can coordinate their own forces.

“It complements these existing and new alliances,” Seloom said, adding that a more permanent structure signals that the GCC is developing its own security arrangements.

But analysts stress that closer Gulf military cooperation does not necessarily mean a retreat from existing partnerships with Washington, which has historically served as the main security provider to the region.

Albert Vidal, a Gulf and Middle East analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told Al Jazeera the announcement did not itself suggest a shift away from the US.

“In fact, I would argue that the US would like to see GCC countries work more closely and share more information with each other directly, which would ultimately strengthen their military effectiveness.”

Seloom said, “I don’t see it as a response to US failure, but as a wake-up call for the GCC that they need to take matters into their own hands.”