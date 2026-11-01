Yemeni government forces seize strategic positions in al-Jawf

Yemen’s internationally recognised government says its forces have recaptured military positions and strategic heights east of al-Hazm, the capital of the northern governorate of al-Jawf, while fighting continues to deepen the humanitarian crisis in the besieged city of Taiz.

The army’s media centre said in a post on X on Saturday that the 1st Emergency Brigade seized weapons and ammunition depots after wounding, killing and capturing Houthi fighters. It also said the attacks resulted in the destruction of armoured vehicles.

The Houthis, meanwhile, said they had thwarted advances by government forces in al-Jawf and neighbouring Marib.

Al-Jawf borders Saudi Arabia and lies alongside the Houthi-held governorates of Sanaa and Saada, making it a vital strategic front in the government’s campaign to regain territory. The fighting is part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, launched in October to reverse Houthi gains and restore government control over territory held by the group, which seized Sanaa in 2014.

Fighting has also continued around Taiz in southern Yemen with government forces saying they repelled Houthi attacks in al-Aqroudh, southeast of the city, and on the Tur al-Baha front in neighbouring Lahij governorate.

Meanwhile, Houthi-affiliated media reported that two air strikes targeted an oil company facility in Bajil district in Hodeidah governorate.

Aid shortages deepen crisis

The fighting comes as the siege of Taiz strains hospitals and restricts deliveries of food, fuel and medical supplies. Although the Houthis do not control the city, they hold key routes in and out of it, limiting access to essential supplies and making it harder for civilians to leave amid reported sniper fire from the surrounding hillsides.

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Videos published by Yemeni media showed what the outlets described as the first shipment of medical aid arriving from Marib to support wounded people, displaced families and other residents. Further shipments were reportedly held up by road closures.

More than 290,000 people have fled their homes since fighting escalated in August, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The UN Population Fund said nearly 6,100 pregnant women were among those recently displaced, including 600 expected to give birth within two weeks of its briefing on Friday.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees warned that more than 65,000 refugees and asylum seekers in Yemen face worsening conditions as services are disrupted and food and fuel prices rise.