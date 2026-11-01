UN warns of security risks in Western Sahara as peacekeeping mission ends

The mission, known as MINURSO, has been in place in the disputed region since a ceasefire in 1991.

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United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of potential escalation of hostilities in the disputed Western Sahara region after the expiry of a 35-year-long peacekeeping mission.

“The Secretary-General said he remains concerned about the security situation throughout the territory and the risk of hostilities escalating,” his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement on Sunday.

Guterres also confirmed the end of the peacekeeping mission on Sunday, after the UN Security Council (UNSC) failed to renew its mandate on Friday.

He urged all concerned “to exercise maximum restraint and to refrain from actions that could further increase tensions or undermine regional stability”.

November 1 marked the start of the “liquidation phase” of the peacekeeping mission, with assets transported back to troop-contributing countries, Guterres said.

The UN established the Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) in 1991 to monitor a ceasefire and prepare a referendum on the territory’s future.

Morocco has considered Western Sahara its territory since 1975, when Spain withdrew from the desert region in northwest Africa, roughly the size of Britain.

The Polisario Front, an Algeria-backed movement acting on behalf of the Indigenous Sahrawi people, seeks to establish an independent state called the Sahrawi Republic.

At the UNSC on Friday, the US proposed a resolution to support the principle of self-determination in the Western Sahara. Washington’s draft would have extended the mission for a year, removed “referendum” from its name and made Morocco’s autonomy proposal the only basis for further talks.

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Russia vetoed the resolution, despite support from 11 of the 15 UNSC members, including fellow permanent members France and the United Kingdom.

The council then defeated a competing Russian resolution, leaving the mission to expire without a new mandate.

“While MINURSO’s peacekeeping operations have concluded, the United Nations stands ready to continue supporting efforts to advance dialogue and pursue a peaceful resolution of the conflict,” Guterres said on Sunday.

‘Deep regret’

Morocco’s royal palace said the fact the mission was not renewed was a “significant development” in withdrawing the Western Sahara issue from the UNSC’s consideration.

On Saturday, Algeria’s Foreign Ministry, however, expressed “deep regret” over the non-renewal, blaming the “excessive bias” of the US towards Morocco’s position.

The Polisario Front said in a statement that it was “concerned at the deadlock in the Security Council meeting”.

Speaking after Friday’s vote, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said it was truly unfortunate that in 2026, the veto was used to “preserve the letter R [in the Mission’s name] for referendum”.

He added Washington’s proposal “would have moved the 50-year conflict forward” and that the status quo is unacceptable.

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said at the same meeting that Moscow opposed the draft because it favoured one side.

“We stress the fact that the Security Council cannot automatically predetermine matters relating to sovereignty,” he said.