Michigan Dem Haley Stevens endorses Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers

Stevens lost the Democratic primary to Abdul El-Sayed, and she is now endorsing his Republican opponent in the Senate race.

In a blow to Democrat Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign for the United States Senate in Michigan, his former primary opponent, US Representative Haley Stevens, has endorsed Republican candidate Mike Rogers.

Stevens stunned party officials on Sunday by appearing with Rogers at a Detroit church service as tensions between her and El-Sayed boiled over two days before the election that will determine the balance of power on Capitol Hill.

“I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the US Senate. Today, I do not belong to Abdul’s campaign,” she said in a video posted on X.

Stevens’ surprising support for US President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate in the tightly contested race comes after she was uninvited to a joint event on the same day with El-Sayed, who defeated her by a slim margin in the August primary.

“Who we are as Michiganders is not hate, and [that] is not what we are getting out of our Democratic nominee right now,” Stevens said.