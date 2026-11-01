Bulgarians vote in presidential run-off amid Black Sea tensions

Voters in Bulgaria weigh economic challenges and attacks on ships in a race marked by record low turnout.

Voting is under way in a Bulgarian presidential run-off marked by growing regional security threats and domestic economic concerns.

President Iliana Iotova, 61, led over former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, 50, in the first round but fell short of the 50 percent threshold needed to win. The first round drew record low turnout. Only 23 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot, according to election officials.

Exit ‌polls will be published after voting ends at 8pm (18:00 GMT) on Sunday, with a result expected on Monday.

The presidential vote comes against the backdrop of a series of drone attacks on merchant ships off Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast in the past month, which have sparked international condemnation and concerns about the growing reach of Russia’s war ⁠on Ukraine.

About two dozen seafarers are feared dead, and ⁠the strikes have prompted the government to seek help from Bulgaria’s allies to bolster maritime security. On Wednesday, a Greek container ship sank after being hit by sea drones.

Both leading presidential candidates have condemned the attacks. ⁠Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who backs Iotova, said the strikes’ outcome “benefits the Russian Federation”. They have both called for ⁠a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine.

A victory for ⁠Iotova would make her Bulgaria’s first elected female president. She became acting president in January after Radev resigned to enter and win a parliamentary race on what many political analysts considered a Kremlin-friendly ‌ticket.

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Gyurov, who served as caretaker prime minister this year, is supported by pro-Western, reformist parties and has long expressed support for Ukraine.

He signed a security ‌cooperation agreement ‌with Kyiv during his time as premier.

Gyurov said he wants Bulgaria to be a reliable NATO ally able to stand for up its interests with strong diplomacy and a firm position.

A host of right-leaning political figures, among them ex-Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, have expressed support for Gyurov.