Bolivia declares state of emergency over El Nino weather pattern

Drought is affecting 78,000 families, and has led to the loss of more than 75,000 cattle, as El Nino is due to peak in late 2026.

Bolivia has declared a nationwide state of emergency to free up resources to deal with the effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz signed the decree on Saturday, which also called for further deployments of rescue teams in areas of the country hard hit by flooding and drought.

El Nino will have “very severe impacts in terms of drought and floods”, Paz said, adding that Bolivia needs “the cooperation of all institutions”.

Drought is now affecting 78,000 families in six of Bolivia’s nine departments and has led to the loss of more than 75,000 cattle, according to a government report this week.

Bolivia is also prone to flooding. In December 2025, floods in the Santa Cruz region killed dozens of people.

Neighbouring Chile’s capital, Santiago, recorded the rainiest October ever, while wildfires in Peru killed at least 12 people last month.

El Nino, a global climate phenomenon that occurs roughly every two to seven years, is part of the planet’s natural weather cycle.

During this climate event, warming in the Pacific Ocean brings worldwide changes in winds, pressure, and rainfall patterns, often causing extreme weather.

El Nino’s intensity varies, and its impact changes based on geographic location, but this cycle could be the strongest in recorded history. It is due to peak at the end of 2026, but its impacts could continue well into 2027.

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Scientists predict El Nino could cause more than 450,000 deaths globally, with the poorest countries worst impacted.

In early September, the World Meteorological Organization reported a nearly 100 percent likelihood that El Nino will continue through February 2027.