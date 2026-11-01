Al Jazeera Balkans relaunches in new digital-first format

Return of AJB is a ‘reaffirmation’ of the network’s mission to go where the story matters, says Al Jazeera’s director of digital.

Al Jazeera Balkans has officially returned to audiences across the Balkans region, opening a new chapter in its journalism with a digital-first platform.

The launch on Sunday, November 1, marks an evolution of Al Jazeera Balkans (AJB), building on the editorial credibility, regional expertise and distinctive voice that established the brand across the region, while reimagining its journalism for a new generation of digital audiences.

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AJB first launched in 2011, before the channel shut down in 2025.

In the weeks leading up to the official relaunch, AJB began publishing across its social media platforms, reconnecting with audiences through coverage of major regional developments, including elections in Serbia and protests in Albania.

During this period, its content generated close to 100 million views across social media.

Al Jazeera’s Director of Digital News Content and Languages Jamal Elshayyal hailed the digital relaunch as a reaffirmation of the network’s values.

“The Balkans is a region whose stories, struggles and suffering have too often been seen only when they become impossible for the world to ignore. Yet behind the headlines are societies in transformation, communities shaped by extraordinary resilience, and people asking to be heard,” Elshayyal said.

“The launch of Al Jazeera Balkans in this new digital form is a reaffirmation of what has always been at the heart of Al Jazeera: going where the story matters, listening to the voice of the voiceless, and giving people the space to tell their own stories.

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“At a moment when the region needs greater attention and deeper understanding, we want Al Jazeera Balkans to be a window from the Balkans to the world, and from the world back to the Balkans.”

At the heart of the new AJB is an expanded editorial vision for the entire region.

Alongside Al Jazeera’s coverage of major global developments, audiences can now access a dedicated “Balkans” section on the website and follow news from individual countries across the region, including Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia and others.

AJB is strengthening its presence across social media, with short-form videos and explainers that will quickly give audiences key information and context around major regional and global developments, as well as the introduction of podcasts.

AJB will also extend its journalism beyond the geographical borders of the Balkans. Particular attention will be given to the Balkan diaspora, including significant communities in Germany, the United States and other relevant countries.

For this new digital-first chapter, audiences can follow Al Jazeera Balkans across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X, Threads and other social media platforms, as well as on its digital portal, balkans.aljazeera.net.