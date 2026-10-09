Tsunami warnings across Latin America after 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits

Countries including Colombia, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Chile have received warnings after the quake.

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A magnitude 7.7 earthquake has hit southern Panama, triggering tsunami warnings across Central and South America.

The US National Weather Service issued tsunami warnings for Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Guatemala on Friday following the quake.

Chile’s naval Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service also issued a tsunami warning.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake was centred about 10km (6 miles) southwest of the remote community of Pitaloza Arriba along the Pacific Ocean coast.

Residents of Panama City reported feeling tremors, with buildings shaking and people evacuating into the streets.

“We felt it very strongly. It knocked things over in the kitchen, but we’re okay, though we’re very scared,” 60-year-old Rosendo Dominguez, who is from Herrera province, where the earthquake struck, told The Associated Press news agency by phone.

“Everyone is outside, scared,” Dominguez added.

Videos shared by newspaper La Prensa showed the tower of a historic building had collapsed along with several balconies of a residential building in Penonome, a city about halfway between the epicenter and Panama City.

Panama’s ministry of ⁠education ordered schools closed.

There have been several destructive earthquakes in the region this year.

In June, twin quakes hit northern Venezuela, causing widespread devastation and killing at least 6,500 people.

In August, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit Colombia, killing at least 289 people.