Katie Zacharia ‘offered’ position as White House press secretary

The role has been vacant since former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt left in August.

Conservative commentator Katie Zacharia has been selected as US President Donald Trump’s next press secretary.

A White House source told Al Jazeera on Friday that the position has “been offered” to Zacharia.

Zacharia, according to her LinkedIn profile, is a senior communications adviser to Trump Media and Technology Group, which operates the president’s social media platform Truth Social. Her profile also states she was previously employed as a commentator for conservative US media outlets, including Newsmax and Fox News, before joining the Trump administration in February 2026 as an official at the US Department of Homeland Security.

Zachariah first came to Washington in 2006, when she held intern roles at the Republican National Committee and in the White House under former US President George W Bush, the profile says.

The White House press secretary role has been vacant since August, when its previous holder, Karoline Leavitt, resigned to spend more time with her family.