UK’s Burnham ‘open’ to Germany joining GCAP fighter jet programme

GCAP pact between the UK, Italy and Japan to build a new fighter jet welcomed Canada as an ‘observer’ in July

Prime ⁠⁠Minister Andy Burnham says the United Kingdom is open to Germany ⁠⁠joining the GCAP programme, a partnership with ⁠⁠Italy and Japan to build a new fighter jet, after meeting Chancellor Friedrich ‌‌Merz in Berlin.

“I’ve indicated to the Chancellor … our openness to Germany joining GCAP,” Burnham told a news conference on Thursday.

“That is something ⁠⁠that we seek ⁠⁠to progress in the coming period, working with our other partners, Italy ⁠⁠and Japan.”

There has been growing speculation that the ⁠⁠founding countries of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) could open the door to ‌‌Germany after a rival Franco-German fighter programme collapsed in ‌‌June.

The GCAP pact to build a sixth generation fighter jet welcomed Canada as an “observer nation” in July.

As western nations seek to maintain air superiority over rival powers, the new warplanes will be equipped with AI, next-generation sensors and other technology.

Burnham is on his first official visit to Germany since becoming Britain’s prime minister in July. The leaders are also expected to confirm a new UK-Germany joint security partnership to counter sabotage, cyberattacks and other hybrid threats from adversaries.

“Attacks on our infrastructure, our businesses and our democracies are not a distant threat. They reach into people’s homes and workplaces and they are designed to make us weaker and more divided,” Burnham said in a statement ahead of the visit.

Burnham’s office singled out the threat posed by Russia in a statement on Thursday, but stressed that the partnership would confront security threats regardless of their origin.

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As part of the agreement, the UK and Germany will share security information and work together to monitor, deter and disrupt threats.

British MPs have raised concerns in recent months about the potential threats posed by Russia, with Defence Secretary Wes Streeting warning last month that Russia and its President, Vladimir Putin, were the biggest threat to the country’s security.

Germany has also raised concerns about what it sees as a growing security threat posed by Moscow. Last month, Berlin accused Russia of being behind a failed drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport. Moscow denies any wrongdoing.

Reporting from Berlin, Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane said the security partnership is “supposed to send a message to several countries” about the intention to increase European security.

“It’s a way of demonstrating German and British intent in so far as Ukraine is concerned, but also more broadly about where Europe goes next, remembering of course that the United States plays a role in so far as NATO is concerned,” Kane said.

“We know that Merz and Starmer [Burnham’s predecessor] and we can assume Burnham want to show to the Americans, as much as to the Russians, how much European security means to them.”

Burnham and Merz are also expected to discuss other key issues for Europe, including ongoing support for Ukraine in its war against Russia and disruption to global trade routes, including through the Strait of Hormuz.

The leaders are also expected to formally ratify the 2025 Kensington Treaty. The accord commits both countries to deepening cooperation on science, technology, defence, security and economic growth.