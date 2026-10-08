South Korea to recall Ukraine envoy in diplomatic row over POWs

South Korea and Ukraine embroiled in a diplomatic row after President Zelenskyy revealed alleged transfer of two North Korean soldiers.

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South Korea says it will recall its ambassador to Kyiv following a recent revelation by Ukraine of a transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea.

The South Korean announcement on Thursday came days after its President Lee Jae Myung threatened to take unspecified punitive steps if Ukraine refuses to apologise over the revelation.

“The government has decided to recall its ambassador to Ukraine,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“The government hopes that all outstanding issues between the two countries will be resolved amicably and will continue consultations with the Ukrainian side to that end.”

South Korea and Ukraine became embroiled in a diplomatic row after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the transfer of the North Korean soldiers during his United Nations General Assembly address last month.

South Korea accused Ukraine of violating a nondisclosure agreement relating to the transfer in mid-September, but Kyiv has denied agreeing to such a deal.

The soldiers were among thousands of North Korean troops deployed to support Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Since their capture in early 2025, the soldiers have expressed their desire to resettle in South Korea because they could face persecution if repatriated to North Korea.

South Korea had said it would accept them because it legally regards the North as part of its territory and has a policy of accepting and financially supporting North Korean defectors.

South Korean officials said the nondisclosure agreement was made because they were concerned about the safety of the North Korean soldiers and their relatives in the North.

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There have been no comments from North Korea’s state media on the soldiers’ transfer. But the North has previously reacted with fury to major defections of its citizens, accusing South Korea of kidnapping them. North Korea has shunned any talks with South Korea and its key ally, the United States, and focused on bolstering its nuclear programme since 2019.

South Korea has provided $445m in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since 2022. In July, Lee pledged $100m in aid to Ukraine during a meeting with Zelenskyy.