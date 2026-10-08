Russian attack on buses in Ukraine’s Kramatorsk kills at least 33 people

Eighteen people were wounded in the Russian attack on city in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, local authorities say.

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A Russian attack on two buses has killed at least 33 people and wounded 18 others in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, near the front line, authorities said.

The local prosecutor’s office on Thursday posted photos of bodies and debris strewn across a road in front of the burning metal shell of a bus.

Police said the attack took place on a street where two city ⁠buses were operating at the time. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described it as a bus stop.

The Donetsk governor accused Russia of “deliberately targeting civilians”.

“For them [the Russians], a bus with passengers is an attractive target precisely because one strike can kill as many people as possible,” Vadym Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Police said the buses were hit with a glide bomb.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the attack. Russia denies targeting civilians, though it has regularly pounded Ukrainian cities, towns and other targets during its full-scale invasion that began in February 2022.

Kramatorsk is one of the key cities that Russia has not yet captured in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, which Moscow claims as part of Russia.

It has been a logistics and supply hub for the Ukrainian military for much of Moscow’s war and is part of the so-called “fortress belt” that troops are fighting to keep hold of.

Russian forces have edged close to the city’s eastern edge, which has prompted calls for civilians who remain to relocate to safer regions of Ukraine.

Kramatorsk City Council said it was “yet another horrific crime committed by the Russian army against the civilian population”.

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“Once again, the Russians have struck a location where there are absolutely no military targets,” it added.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, the death toll from Wednesday’s Russian missile attack on a residential building in the city of Pryluky in the northern Chernihiv region rose to 22, including five children, Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said in a statement on Telegram.

President Zelenskyy said a cruise missile directly hit the building in Pryluky, about 150km (93 miles) east of the capital, Kyiv.

Attack on Russian data centre

Meanwhile, in Russia, a drone caused a fire at a data centre belonging to Russian technology company Yandex, the firm told the AFP news agency on Thursday.

Unverified images published on social media showed columns of thick, black smoke pouring from the roof of the building, which the company said was in the central Ryazan region, southeast of Moscow.

Russia and Ukraine have intensified long-range strikes on each other in recent months, with some of the latest Russian attacks targeting Ukrainian data centres and logistics warehouses.

The former head of Ukraine’s Centre for Countering Disinformation said Kyiv was responsible for the strike on the Yandex facility, writing on Telegram: “Two can play at this game”.

The firm is Russia’s largest technology company.

Often dubbed “Russia’s Google”, Yandex runs the country’s most popular search engine, as well as a food-ordering and ride-hailing application used by tens of millions of people across the Russian-speaking world.