Protesters in Colombia rally against ties with Israel

Hundreds took to the streets of Bogota to protest the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

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Protesters have rallied in Colombia’s capital opposing the new far-right government’s policy towards Israel.

Hundreds took to the streets of Bogota on Wednesday to protest against the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the Colombian government’s decision to restore diplomatic and economic relations with Israel.

The protesters, who began their rally in front of the Israeli embassy in Bogota, criticised President Abelardo de la Espriella’s decision to open a new Colombian embassy in Jerusalem.

The rally marked three years since the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, which were followed by Israel launching a genocidal war on Gaza.

“When diplomatic relations with Israel were broken off, the message was that we would not be a nation complicit in their atrocities,” Nicolas Isaza, who took part in the protest, told Al Jazeera.

“Today our government is no longer drawing a line against the atrocities being committed in Palestine,” he added.

De la Espriella, who was sworn in as president in August, promised close relations with the US and Israel during his election campaign as a way to combat armed groups in his country.

Colombia’s government has since restored relations with Israel after former President Gustavo Petro, who criticised Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, severed diplomatic relations and halted Israeli arms imports.

The Colombian government also recognised Israel’s claim of sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, just days after the new president took power.