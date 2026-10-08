Philippines ex-President Duterte fit to stand trial, ICC rules

The former president is able to understand the charges and follow the proceedings, panel of experts find.

Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have found former Philippine President Rodrigo ⁠Duterte fit to stand trial and able to face charges of crimes against humanity related to the so-called “war on drugs” he waged while in office.

The ex-leader is accused of murder and attempted murder for his alleged involvement in dozens of killings. He denies the charges, but faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if convicted.

The court in The Hague said on Thursday that independent medical experts had examined the 81-year-old’s health and concluded he was mentally fit to understand evidence and discuss his defence with his lawyers.

“The chamber was satisfied that the accused is able to effectively exercise his fair trial rights in the proceedings,” the court said.

His legal team had previously attempted to get the case thrown out on medical grounds, arguing that serious memory loss had left him unable to absorb new information or reliably recall the past.

The trial is scheduled to open on November 30.

Duterte, who served as president from 2016 to 2022, was arrested in the Philippines in March 2025 and sent to the ICC’s headquarters in The Hague following a lengthy ICC investigation.

Last month, he appeared in person for the first time at the ICC.

Duterte denies the charges against him, saying he only ordered police to act in self-defence as part of his anti-drugs offensive. Judges also denied a request for him to be released from custody.

Estimates of the death toll in the crackdown on drugs during his presidential term vary, from the more than 6,000 reported by the national police to up to 30,000 claimed by human rights groups.

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Prosecutors say that police and government hit squads carried out dozens of killings at his orders, motivated by the promise of money or to avoid becoming targets themselves.

Throughout his presidency, Duterte enjoyed a high approval rating from the public, allowing him to push for his brutal anti-drugs agenda.

He became the first Asian ex-leader to be arrested by the ICC, which prosecutes individuals for the world’s worst crimes, such as war crimes and crimes against humanity.