News|Elections

London voters go to polls for Holborn and St Pancras by-election

The vote in London’s Holborn and St Pancras parliamentary seat tests whether Burnham can restore faith in Labour.

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LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: A man and woman enter a polling station as voting continues in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election on October 08, 2026 in London, England. The Holborn and St Pancras by-election was triggered by the resignation of former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer from the House of Commons in September to focus on a role in international affairs. The two candidates who lead the polling are Sagal Abdi-Wali of the Labour Party and Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Thursday's vote in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election is mainly a contest between Labour and the Greens [Leon Neal/Getty Images]
By Al Jazeera Staff, AFP and Reuters
Published On 8 Oct 2026

Londoners are voting in a special by-election in the electoral district of Holborn and St Pancras, where the Green Party is posing a threat to Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s Labour Party.

Zack Polanski, leader of Britain’s left-wing Greens, was among candidates bidding on Thursday to win the parliamentary seat vacated by the resignation of former Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

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Labour has held the seat continuously since its creation in 1983. Thursday’s vote is widely considered a two-horse race with the Greens, with thousands of activists from both parties out canvassing in recent weeks.

The vote is seen as a first test of whether Burnham can restore voters’ faith in Labour, which saw its popularity among left-wing voters plunge over the war in ⁠⁠⁠⁠Gaza.

The by-election also offers him a chance to rob the Greens of the momentum they have built up under Polanski, the 43-year-old self-styled “eco-populist” who became party leader in September last year.

Green gains in areas of London contributed to Labour’s dismal local election results in May, which helped ⁠⁠⁠⁠set in train a process that culminated on July 20 with Starmer’s resignation and his replacement by Burnham.

He has since adopted a tougher position on Israel and seeks to blunt the Greens’ rise by laying out a more left-wing vision for the UK.

Polanski, as the Greens’ candidate, faces Labour’s Sagal Abdi-Wali, a local council leader who arrived in Britain as a child refugee from Somalia in the 1990s and is expected to be declared the winner.

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Polls are scheduled to close at 10pm local time (21:00 GMT) and the result is expected to be announced in the early hours of Friday.

The other candidates are: Barmy Brunch of the Official Monster Raving Loony Party; Ewan Cameron, Conservative Party; independent candidate Tom Darwood; Clare Fischer of the Climate Party; George Galloway, Workers Party; Tyler Johnson, Restore Britain; Briony Anne Lonbay Kapoor of Rejoin EU; Peter Newman of Reform UK; Ketankumar Pipaliya, UK VOICE; Jonathan Silberman of the Communist League; Helen Spiby-Vann, Christian Peoples Alliance; Patrick Thomas Stillman, Liberal Democrats; Ben Walker, UKIP.

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