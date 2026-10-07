Saudi Arabia says Houthi attacks on airports killed three foreign nationals

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Three civilians have been killed and 36 injured in Houthi attacks on Abha and King Khalid International airports on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a statement from the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The attack on Abha Airport killed two female residents, a Moroccan and an Algerian, and injured 28 others, it added.

The attack on King Khalid International Airport in the capital Riyadh killed a Sudanese citizen and injured eight residents, including five Saudi citizens.

On September 18, Saudi-led coalition forces said they intercepted and destroyed a suspected Houthi ballistic missile fired towards the airport in Riyadh from Yemen.

A day later, at least one explosion was heard near the airport on September 19 in Riyadh, and a large plume of black smoke was seen rising from a fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport.

Saudi-backed Yemeni forces from the country’s internationally recognized government are locked in escalating combat with Iran-aligned Houthi forces who seized a broad swath of territory astride the strategic Bab al-Mandeb strait which connects the Arabian and Red Seas.