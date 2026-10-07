News|Israel-Palestine conflict

Fear and a far-right lurch: How October 7 reshaped Israel

Three years on, the trauma of October 7, 2023, continues to reshape Israel’s politics, wars and place in the world.

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People gather after the news that Israeli soldier Ori Megidish, who was taken hostage by Hamas, was released following an Israeli ground operation inside Gaza according to the Israeli army, near her home in Kiryat Gat, Israel October 30, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT
People gather after the news that Israeli soldier Ori Megidish, who was taken captive by Hamas, had been released following an Israeli ground operation [File: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
By Simon Speakman Cordall
Published On 7 Oct 2026

For the vast majority of Israelis, modern history is divided between the period before the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, and after. In the three years since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza following the attacks, Israeli society has undergone fundamental changes.

A sense of collective trauma has been amplified through political rhetoric and media hysteria to hitherto unseen levels in modern Israel, observers say.

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Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, and Israel has expanded its attacks to several regional states.

The war on Gaza and a series of settler pogroms in the occupied West Bank, fuelled by the Israeli far-right, have contributed to Israel’s growing isolation from much of the world.

Israeli troops and tanks gather in a field near the kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel on October 14, 2023, close to the spot where 270 revellers were gunned down or burnt in their cars by Hamas gunmen at the Supernova music festival in the Negev desert on October 7. - Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7 which killed at least 1300 people, sparking a retaliatory bombing campaign that has killed more than 1900 in the Gaza Strip ahead of a potential Israeli ground invasion of the territory. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
Israeli troops and tanks gather in a field near the kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel on October 14, 2023, close to the site of the Supernova music festival stormed by Hamas-led fighters on October 7, 2023 [Thomas Coex/AFP]

Daniel Bar-Tal, an Israeli political psychologist at Tel Aviv University, said October 7 shattered the myth of Israeli military invincibility.

Before October 7, 2023, a powerful sense of confidence regarding Israel’s supposed technological and military superiority was common.

That ended when Hamas and other groups stormed into Israel: Nearly 1,200 people were killed, and Palestinian groups took about 250 others captive.

The Israeli public had been generally isolated from the consequences of the military’s violent actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and Bar-Tal said many were shocked that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might have had prior intelligence about Hamas’s plans.

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Inside Israel, the psychological impact of the attacks was palpable. “It disrupted [everything] immensely. It is a crisis that doesn’t leave the population,” he told Al Jazeera.

Palestinians, in particular, have lived with Israel’s genocidal response ever since.

The lurch rightward

Politicians have exploited the fear and trauma of the October 7 attacks to further their own ends, and are using them to target Palestinians as a whole.

“There is no doubt that many Israelis were gripped by genuine fear after October 7, but there is also no doubt, in my view, that political forces have exploited that fear to erase virtually every achievement made over the years in Jewish-Palestinian relations,” Israeli sociologist Yehouda Shenhav-Shahrabani said.

Countless polls suggest that Israeli society has lurched even further to the right over the past three years. Mainstream newspaper headlines have asked the question whether the left, which was the main bulwark for a two-state solution in Israel, still exists.

A huge number of Israelis continue to support the execution of Palestinian prisoners charged with “terrorism” and the continued expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In a May 2025 survey of Israelis by Penn State sociologist Tamir Sorek, an overwhelming majority of respondents said they supported expelling Gaza’s residents. A significant minority also backed the “mass killing” of all residents of cities invaded by Israeli troops, as the biblical Israelites did at Jericho.

“October 7 was undoubtedly a watershed moment in contemporary Israeli politics,” noted Shenhav-Shahrabani. “I would say that it has taken us back a hundred years – in our collective consciousness, in our willingness to engage with one another, and, above all, in the level of mutual trust. This is an enormous setback, one that will be extremely difficult to overcome.”

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrates after Israel's parliament passed a law on Monday making the death penalty a default sentence for Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly attacks, at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem, March 30, 2026 REUTERS/Oren Ben Hakoon ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL
Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrates after Israel’s parliament passed a law making the death penalty a default sentence for Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly attacks [File: Oren Ben Hakoon/Reuters]

Israel’s former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has described Palestinians in Gaza as “human animals” and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir boasted of handing out thousands of government arms to settler groups already known for their often-deadly pogroms against Palestinian towns and villages in the occupied West Bank.

“The messianic and racist right has seized upon the catastrophe, not merely to justify its existing positions, but to push the boundaries of what can be said and done in Israeli politics,” said Shenhav-Shahrabani.

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He acknowledges that October 7 did not create the Israeli right, but it had normalised positions previously considered extreme.

“Fear is undoubtedly a major factor in this transformation. But fear alone does not explain it. Fear is also being politically mobilised,” he said.

A Palestinian home is entirely dismantled, except for the floor, in the occupied West Bank village of Ras Ein al-Auja, nearly all of whose residents have been forced out by pogroms enacted by Israelis from illegal settlements [Courtesy of Looking the Occupation in the Eye]
A Palestinian home is entirely dismantled, except for the floor, in the occupied West Bank village of Ras Ein al-Auja, nearly all of whose residents have been forced out by pogroms enacted by Israelis from illegal settlements [Courtesy of Looking the Occupation in the Eye]

‘Repression… became more violent’

Anti-Palestinian views did not begin with October 7, 2023, either. Such abuses go back to the foundation of the state of Israel in 1948, the subsequent forcible displacement of some 750,000 Palestinians, and the erasure of Palestinian villages from the land.

In the years since, a growing number of international bodies and rights groups have described Israeli rule over Palestinians as apartheid. Systematic violence, including military assaults on blockaded Gaza, deadly West Bank pogroms and ongoing settler attacks and land seizures, which largely go unpunished, has also been widely documented by rights groups, particularly after October 7.

B’Tselem has noted an explosion in violence across the occupied West Bank, recording 1,107 Palestinians killed in “a single political project” between the Israeli military and settlers that appears aimed at forcing out the local population.

“October 7 allowed processes that were already under way to gain momentum and escalate,” Yair Dvir, from B’tselem, told Al Jazeera.

“The infrastructure of apartheid, repression and control over Palestinians became more violent, while the broader trajectory of eliminating Palestinian collective existence became clearer and more normalised – through the genocide in Gaza, the ethnic cleansing and dismantling of Palestinian society in the West Bank, and the intensification of discrimination and dehumanisation against Palestinian citizens of Israel.”

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