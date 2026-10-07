At least two killed in Kyiv as Russia launches ‘massive’ attack on Ukraine

Russia’s Defence Ministry says its forces carried out a ‘massive strike’ on Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions.

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At least two people have been killed in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv as Moscow said it launched a “massive strike” across Ukraine.

Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said two people were killed in the densely populated Darnytskyi neighbourhood in a fire caused by the overnight attack.

“Two people were rescued while the fire was being extinguished,” he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

“The bodies of two people who had been killed were found.”

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its forces had carried out a “massive strike” on targets in Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions.

The ministry said Russian forces hit port facilities in the Odesa region, as well as sea vessels used in the interests of Ukrainian armed forces.

Kyiv has come under relentless bombardment in recent weeks, with Russian air attacks on energy infrastructure, rail and road transport, including the bridges that connect the city over the Dnipro River.

Air raid sirens have sounded almost constantly day and night, urging residents to take cover in basements, shelters and subway stations.