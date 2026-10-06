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UK police arrest British national linked to airbase incident

22-year old British national arrested on suspicion of terrorism.

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FAIRFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Armed police maintain road blocks and security checks around RAF Fairford on September 28, 2026 in Fairford, England. Police declared a major incident on Sunday following the arrest of five men on suspicion of committing offences under the Explosives Act and preparation of a terrorist act near RAF Fairford, a military base that hosts U.S. Air Force bombers involved in the Iran conflict. Eighty-five homes were evacuated from Whelford, a village about one mile from RAF Fairford, as the Army's specialist explosive ordnance disposal team investigated vehicles in the area. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Armed police maintain road blocks and security checks around RAF Fairford on September 28, 2026 in Fairford, England [Leon Neal/Getty Images]
By AFP and Reuters
Published On 6 Oct 2026

British police have arrested a 22-year old British national on suspicion of a terror offence linked to the security incident near a UK airbase hosting US warplanes on September 27.

Counter Terrorism Police say the individual is connected with “activity that took place close to RAF Fairford.”

In a statement, police said the arrest had been made “on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts”.

Vicki Evans, the senior national coordinator for counterterrorism policing said detectives, “continue to pursue multiple lines of enquiry” and “remain committed to investigating all possible angles.”

Unexplained incident

It is the seventh arrest connected to the incident, which remains largely unexplained, over the past two weeks. Six people arrested on suspicion of terrorism over an alleged plot against the base have all been released on bail.

The US moved its B-52 and B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford on Sunday, though it’s unclear whether the move is connected to the arrests.

On Monday, US President Trump said his administration withdrew B-1 bombers from the site because of what he described as “some threats”.

“We had a threat, and if we’re going to be threatened, we would just move them, and that sort of alleviates that,” he told reporters, adding the people who made the threat “would be linked to Iran,” without elaborating.

 

US President Donald Trump returns a salute upon disembarking from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on October 5, 2026.
US President Donald Trump returns a salute upon disembarking from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on October 5, 2026 [KENT NISHIMURA/AFP]

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the UK sees, “strong indications” that Iran played a part in the incident, without providing details.

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Iran has denied involvement, but it has previously said it considers any base used to attack its territory a legitimate target.

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