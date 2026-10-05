Yemeni forces reclaim Dhubab, key positions near Bab al-Mandeb from Houthis

The army of the internationally recognised government says it seized key positions near the waterway before Saudi, Pakistani and Turkish officials’ meeting in Riyadh.

The army of Yemen’s internationally recognised government says it has reclaimed control of the Dhubab district and key positions near the Bab al-Mandeb strait and also launched a “strategic offensive” on the capital Sanaa, a day after the government announced the launch of a major military operation against the Houthis.

“Forces from the Homeland Shield Forces and the Giants Brigades carried out a large-scale military operation with air cover targeting Houthi militia positions and movements in several areas of the district,” Yemen’s Saudi-backed military said in a statement carried by Yemen’s news agency Saba on Monday.

“During the operation, they advanced and seized important positions – cutting off supply lines and roads leading to Bab al-Mandeb,” an unnamed army source told Saba.

The Houthis, an armed group also known as Ansar Allah, meaning Supporters of God in Arabic, lost many fighters and several others were wounded in the clashes, with military equipment destroyed or damaged, according to the source.

Government forces are “continuing to comb and secure the liberated areas and cut off supply routes to the Houthi terrorist militia”, Saba reported.

Shortly after the announcement, the Saudi Arabia-led military coalition an air campaign was under way against the Houthis.

Saudi-led coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki said 100 fighter jets were providing support to the Yemeni forces.

He said the coalition has secured “air protection” of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and destroyed hundreds of Houthi targets.

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Later, government forces announced the launch of a “strategic offensive” on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, which has been controlled by the Houthis for more than a decade.

Al Jazeera could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

Yemen has been at war since the Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014, forcing the government to retreat to Aden.

The war escalated after a fragile truce struck between the government and the Houthis in 2022 collapsed in July.

In mid-September, the Houthis swept across parts of western Yemen, seizing the port city of Mocha and key strategic islands in the Bab al-Mandeb strait.

Since then, anti-Houthi forces have largely stabilised the front lines. On Sunday, ⁠⁠Rashad al-Alimi, the chairman of ⁠⁠Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, the executive body of the internationally recognised government, announced the start of military operations to retake the ⁠⁠remaining territory held by ⁠⁠the Houthis.

The battlefield reports come as Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Saudi and Turkish officials under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and military chief Asim Munir will accompany Dar at Monday’s talks in Riyadh with their counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on X.

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan signed the defence pact on August 7 to strengthen collective deterrence and expand defence cooperation in the region. The pact stipulates that an attack on one of the three countries is considered an attack on them all.

Pakistan’s Dar said last week the “urgent talks” would address a proposal for political engagement with the Iran-aligned Houthis as an alternative to the military option, following an approach by Tehran.

Al Jazeera’s Michael Appel said the Yemen war is expected to feature prominently in the Saudi-hosted talks.

“Civilians remain caught up in the fragmented front line of this war, and the announcement of an expanded military operation leaves tens of thousands with the prospect of continued displacement and hunger as a humanitarian crisis takes hold,” he said.