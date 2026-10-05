Israeli forces kill one, injure several in occupied West Bank

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are facing increased Israeli violence and discrimination since October 2023.

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Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank have killed at least one person and injured several others in violent incidents across the territory.

Troops opened fire on a vehicle carrying three Palestinians near Bani Naim, east of Hebron, on Monday. The Israeli military reported that the car had rammed one of its vehicles. The incident left one Palestinian dead and two others seriously injured, according to Palestinian officials.

It was just the latest in the territory, which has seen a sharp rise in violence in the run-up to Israeli elections later this month. Reports illustrate Israeli efforts to prevent Palestinian politicians and parties from participating.

Elsewhere, the military reported an incident involving two Palestinians near Ramallah, while Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in the Imriha area southwest of Jenin, injuring three people.

The Palestinian General Authority of Civil Affairs named the man killed as 38-year-old Hossam Alaa al-Din Abdul Jabbar Walad Ali. The authority said Israeli forces withheld his body.

In a post on X, the Israeli army said the three Palestinians were “driving suspiciously” and had attempted to carry out a car-ramming attack against soldiers.

It said the vehicle carrying the suspects had accelerated towards the Israeli military vehicle and hit it before soldiers opened fire.

In Ramun, near Ramallah, the Israeli military said it had dispatched troops after a report that a vehicle had been set on fire and that two “terrorists” were in the area, including one carrying a knife.

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One of the Palestinians “was neutralised by an Israeli civilian,” the military said, without specifying what the term meant.

Palestinian authorities said that Ahmad Mazen Kahla was “critically injured by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire” in the area.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its crews treated three people injured in an attack by Israeli settlers in the Imriha area and took them to hospital.

Sources told Anadolu news agency that a Palestinian suffered a broken leg, another sustained a hand injury and an elderly man was beaten and pepper-sprayed.

According to the Palestinian Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, 66 Palestinians have been killed in at least 14,742 attacks in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023.

The attacks have also damaged or destroyed 147,111 trees by breaking, uprooting, burning and poisoning, including 100,485 olive trees, the commission said.