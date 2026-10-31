UN closes Somalia mission, ending three decades of political engagement

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The United Nations has closed its political mission in Somalia, ending more than three decades of efforts to help the country rebuild after civil war.

The United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) ceased operations on Saturday after completing a two-year transition requested by the Somali government, the mission said in a statement on X.

Its responsibilities have been gradually transferred to Somali institutions, UN agencies and the UN office supporting African Union (AU) troops under a roadmap agreed between Somalia and the UN.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed Somalia’s progress but called for continued international backing amid political, security and humanitarian challenges.

Strained relations

The closure follows years of sometimes strained relations between Somali governments and the UN mission, whose involvement in domestic politics has repeatedly prompted accusations of interference.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s government formally requested its withdrawal in 2024.

At a farewell ceremony in Mogadishu on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Saleh Ahmed Jama hailed the closure as a “day of victory”, saying Somalia was now leaving behind the “era of transition”.

The departure comes as international support for Somalia is shrinking, even as the country faces deep political divisions and continuing violence.

Opposition leaders reject the government’s position that constitutional changes allow President Mohamud and parliament to remain in office until 2027.

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Relations with some regional leaders are also strained, while al-Shabab, an armed group linked to al-Qaeda, continues to fight government forces.

The UN mission previously helped rival leaders reach election agreements, but no replacement for its mediation role has been agreed.

Mohamud has invited political opponents to talks, although major opposition groups have yet to confirm their attendance.

UN humanitarian and development agencies remain in Somalia, but their funding has been hard-hit by cuts to international aid.

In August, the UN children’s agency said 205 health and nutrition facilities had closed because of aid cuts.

AU troops also remain to support Somali forces against al-Shabab, but their operations depend heavily on a separate UN office, UNSOS, providing food, fuel, medical care and transport.

However, that vital support could end by December 2027 under a US-backed plan to close the UN office providing it, the Reuters news agency reported in September.