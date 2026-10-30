News|European Union

EU force helicopter crash kills four in Bosnia

EUFOR confirms Chinook CH-47 helicopter crash in Bosnia, with four Italian nationals confirmed dead.

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The site of the crash of a ICH-47 Chinook helicopter belonging to the Italian contingent of the European Union Force (EUFOR) Althea mission, near the village of Gorice, in Brcko District, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 29, 2026. klix.ba/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
The site of the crash of a helicopter belonging to the Italian contingent of EUFOR in the Brcko District, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on October 29, 2026 [klix.ba/Handout via Reuters]
By AFP and Reuters
Published On 30 Oct 2026

Four people belonging to the European Union Force in Bosnia (EUFOR) have been killed after an Italian military helicopter conducting a training operation crashed.

EUFOR said a CH-47 Chinook helicopter crashed during “routine training” in the Brcko region on Thursday, about 180km (110 miles) north of Bosnia’s capital, Sarajevo.

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A total of 11 people were injured in the crash, EUFOR said, adding that all the injured are receiving treatment and are in stable condition.

The Italian government said in a statement that all those on board the military helicopter were its nationals.

The victims were two soldiers and two Red Cross volunteers, according to the Italian defence ministry.

“At this moment of immense grief, my thoughts go first and foremost to the families of our fallen, to whom I extend my personal condolences and those of the entire defence establishment,” Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said.

The site of the crash of a helicopter belonging to the Italian contingent of EUFOR in the Brcko District, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on October 29, 2026
The site of the helicopter crash in the Brcko District, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on October 29, 2026 [klix.ba/Handout via Reuters]

Wreckage

Bosnian media outlets published photos of the wreckage showing the helicopter overturned on the ground in a flat field.

A spokesman for Brcko hospital told the AFP news agency that there were 15 people on board at the time of the crash, which initially killed three people.

“Twelve people were transported to our hospital. Unfortunately, a fourth person succumbed to injuries in the hospital,” the spokesman said.

“EUFOR is conducting a full and thorough investigation of the incident and will release more information as it is verified, and when appropriate,” the force said in a statement.

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EUFOR, which has between 1,000 and 1,500 personnel, has been deployed in Bosnia since 2004, when it replaced a NATO peacekeeping force that had been in the country since the Bosnian War ended in 1995. The mission oversees the implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the three-year war.

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