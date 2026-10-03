Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over border killing of two Pakistanis

Foreign Ministry says it summoned India’s ⁠charge d’affaires to lodge ‘strong protest’ over killing of two civilians by Indian border forces.

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Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry says it has ⁠summoned India’s ⁠charge d’affaires to strongly protest the killing of two Pakistani civilians ⁠by Indian border ⁠troops.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said the two were killed by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the Bedian sector along the international border on Friday. Another person was reportedly wounded.

“The BSF personnel resorted to unprovoked and lethal force against unarmed civilians. Such use of force was wholly unjustified and grossly disproportionate, resulting in the tragic loss of two precious lives,” it said.

There was no immediate comment by India’s government.

Indian media quoted security sources as saying that the incident was an “infiltration” attempt that was foiled by the border forces.

In its statement, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said it “categorically” rejected any attempt to describe those killed as “infiltrators”.

It also urged India to “conduct an immediate, transparent and credible investigation”, take appropriate disciplinary and legal action against those found responsible, and formally communicate the findings and action taken to the Pakistani government.