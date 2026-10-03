Gaza voters want jobs and security as Palestinian elections approach

Ahead of first Palestinian national elections in 20 years, people in Gaza hope to rebuild after Israeli destruction.

Deir el-Balah, Gaza Strip – Ahmad Mohsen, 24, sits in a shop selling prepaid internet access cards in Deir el-Balah. Three years ago, before Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza started, he imagined a different future. He had graduated with a degree in nursing and was preparing to complete the procedures required to obtain his professional licence. He dreamed of working in a hospital, pursuing a master’s degree or taking specialised courses.

But the war pushed him onto a different path.

During the first months of the war, Mohsen worked as a volunteer at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, amid large numbers of wounded and dead, before the lack of pay led him to look for other work.

“I got tired, and I wasn’t being paid for my efforts, so I started looking for another job that would give me at least a small income,” he said.

The upcoming Palestinian legislative elections, scheduled for November 28, would be Mohsen’s first national vote, and the first Palestinian legislative election since 2006. Mohsen has his priorities: he wants candidates to address problems facing his generation, including unemployment, security, housing, education and healthcare.

“The first thing I want is to be able to find a stable job with a decent salary so I can support myself and my family, and the second thing is to have security,” he said.

Mohsen’s concerns are common among Palestinians in Gaza, where unemployment sits at about 80 percent. The enclave’s economy has been destroyed following years of Israeli blockade and its war that has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians.

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His family owns land east of Gaza’s Salah al-Din Street, in an area Israel restricts access to, leaving him unable to reach it. He hopes that, in accordance with the October 2025 ceasefire agreement, Israel will soon withdraw from the area and allow for reconstruction to begin in the devastated territory.

For Mohsen, elections are not enough if they do not translate into improvements in people’s lives.

“A candidate should put themselves in the people’s place and speak with the people’s voice, not someone else’s voice. They should speak for us, the young people who have been wronged for 20 years through wars and destruction. There needs to be an end to this,” he said.

Democratic memories

Unlike Mohsen, Ghassan Marwan, 53, carries memories of the 2006 elections, which were won by Hamas.

Marwan previously worked as a goldsmith and established a factory that became his family’s source of income.

When he went to the polls in 2006, he hoped the elections would help improve people’s lives, provide security and jobs, and give his children a more stable future. He remembers voting at a school in Nuseirat for a list headed by the independent politician Mustafa Barghouti, and says the experience was transparent and fair.

“I witnessed a great deal of transparency and integrity. It was like a democratic celebration. But unfortunately, that experience was not repeated over the past 20 years,” Marwan said.

Twenty years later, his life has completely changed. He lost his home and his factory in January 2024, during the war. More than 30 years of work can no longer guarantee the stability he had sought for his family.

“After losing your home and your source of income, what else do you want? All you hope for is reconstruction, calm and security in the country,” he said.

What hurts Marwan most, he said, is seeing his children living among tents instead of in the stable home he had hoped to provide. The war has also brought him back to tasks he never imagined he would face after years of work, such as searching for water and carrying it over long distances.

“After all these years, I am carrying water from far away. Am I going to remain in this situation? I am 53 today. In 10 years, I will be in my 60s, and I will not be able to carry this burden,” he said.

Marwan believes these circumstances have also affected people’s interest in politics.

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“Our interest in politics has declined, not because it does not concern us, but because of all the frustration and despair that have accumulated. People have become preoccupied with how to get by and secure their daily bread,” he added.

The prospect of elections amid the widespread destruction and displacement around him nevertheless leaves him torn between hope and scepticism.

“Sometimes I feel that talking about elections is almost a joke, because there are no clear conditions for holding them,” he said.

Recovery is priority

The Palestinian Central Elections Commission is preparing to hold the vote in the occupied West Bank, occupied East Jerusalem and Gaza. It estimates that about 1.24 million Palestinians in Gaza will be eligible to vote.

According to Jamil al-Khalidi, the commission’s regional director in Gaza, the process faces logistical and security challenges because of the scale of destruction in the territory and the mass displacement that has occurred since Israel’s war started. The commission has prepared contingency plans to produce election materials locally in case Israel restricts the entry of supplies into Gaza.

For Gaza-based political analyst and writer Iyad al-Qarra, the war has not eliminated Palestinians’ interest in politics, but has instead changed what they expect politics to deliver.

After nearly three years of displacement, destruction and lost livelihoods, he argued that political demands from Palestinians in Gaza have become directly linked to the ability of future leaders to restore a normal life, rather than simply administer institutions or offer political slogans.

Al-Qarra says that the priority is a leadership capable of representing people and meeting their basic needs, foremost among them rebuilding Gaza, restoring infrastructure and the health and education sectors, and creating conditions that allow people to regain their lives and livelihoods.

“There is a widespread desire for leadership that puts Gaza’s recovery at the top of its priorities, given the heavy price the Strip has paid,” al-Qarra said.