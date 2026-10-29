Pentagon fires general it says leaked classified information to media

Army Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia was subject of investigation into leaking information about Iran and Ukraine.

United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired the director of the Strategy, Plans and Policy Directorate at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia, for what the Pentagon says is severe misconduct. The move comes amid reports that the US had warned its allies of a possible renewal of strikes against Iran.

A Department of Defense official told Al Jazeera on Thursday that Sylvia had been “meeting with journalists outside the Pentagon in order to leak classified information”.

“Sylvia is the subject of an investigation for leaking classified information about the Iran war, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and more,” the official added.

The investigation into Sylvia remains ongoing and has been referred to the Department of Justice for further action, according to the Pentagon.

The official said Sylvia was the Defense Department’s chief military planner but “was not a central planner for the Iran war”. “That is the responsibility of CENTCOM [Central Command] and its commander, Admiral [Brad] Cooper,” the official said.

Sylvia’s firing comes as Trump has repeatedly floated starting new military operations against Iran.

He is the second person to be ousted from the post, known in military circles as the J5, under Hegseth. His predecessor was forced to retire in October last year.

“Sylvia failed three polygraphs which questioned him about leaking classified information,” the Pentagon official said while accusing Sylvia of putting national security at risk.

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“Urgent action was needed and could not wait another second,” he concluded.

There is no immediate replacement for Sylvia, according to an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press news agency.

Before arriving at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Sylvia served as commander of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, until May 2025, according to his official biography, which has now been taken offline. He also previously served as the vice director for the office he recently led.

His military awards include six Bronze Star Medals, including one for valour, and a Purple Heart, indicating he was wounded in combat.

Sean Parnel, assistant to the defense secretary for public affairs, said earlier on Thursday in a post on X that “the Department of War has zero tolerance for the intentional, unauthorized disclosure of classified information.” He did not refer specifically to Sylvia.

Sylvia is the latest senior Pentagon official whom Hegseth has accused of leaking to the media. He fired three aides from his inner circle last year as part of a broader leak investigation that included polygraph tests.

President Donald Trump has promised to “finish the job” in Iran after launching the war with Israel eight months ago and said he would do so after the midterm elections on Tuesday.