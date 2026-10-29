Man targeted Muslims, Africans and North Africans, French prosecutors say

Prosecutor Olivier Christen said suspect admitted that he chose the location because it was ‘a hotbed for Islamists’.

A man in France charged with murder and attempted murder has admitted he targeted individuals “who appeared to be Muslim, African, or North African”, prosecutors have said.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office confirmed on Thursday that the 39-year-old, identified as Kevin T, had been formally charged in connection with a “terrorist” enterprise. Prosecutor Olivier Christen said Kevin admitted he chose the location because it was “a hotbed for Islamists”.

Before changing his position on Thursday, Kevin had disputed the racist nature of the attack.

One person was killed and seven others were injured last Friday when a man fired at people from his car as he drove through the towns of Trappes and La Verriere, west of Paris. He was arrested later that day. A child was among the victims, most of whom had foreign heritage.

The prosecutor said Kevin had stated that he felt “no regret” but that he did not intend to “kill children”. However, he added that he “might have been mistaken due to their size”.

Pengo Bossio Wangi, a 26-year-old French citizen with Congolese heritage, was killed in the attack.

During a search of Kevin’s home, authorities found “weapons or weapon components, specifically a magazine, two pairs of brass knuckles, a steel bayonet, and a silencer”, officials said.

Police also found a copy of Adolf Hitler’s book Mein Kampf, along with a Quran, a Bible and stickers celebrating Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party. Kevin T had displayed a “very high level of preparation” ahead of the attack, according to prosecutor Christen.

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He explained that in September, Kevin acquired “several weapon components designed to enhance the tactical effectiveness of a Sten submachine gun, as well as a police armband and handcuffs”.

The suspect said he was neither a member of nor a sympathiser with any political party, Christen added.