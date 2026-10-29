Al Jazeera marks 30th anniversary with network overhaul

Marking three decades, Al Jazeera unveils a new structure: three channels, 33 programmes, and tech-driven innovation.

Al Jazeera is marking its 30-year anniversary with a transformation of the network, introducing a three-channel structure for its Arabic-language broadcasting operation and 33 programmes aimed at providing audiences with more in-depth coverage and analysis.

Since its launch on November 1, 1996, the Qatar-based network has helped reshape Arab journalism, challenging dominant political narratives and providing a platform for political debate rarely seen on television in the region at the time.

Reflecting on this enduring legacy during a special anniversary episode of the network’s Arabic-language Baad al-Bath podcast, veteran anchor Khadija Benguenna detailed the foundational shifts the network brought to the Arab news industry.

Benguenna said that Al Jazeera had popularised practices such as breaking news alerts, continuous live coverage, and exclusive reporting, which were subsequently adopted by other Arab broadcasters.

Former Al Jazeera news director Ahmad al-Sheikh echoed that sentiment during his appearance on the same broadcast. He described the Arab world’s media environment as previously devoid of independent voices, and credited Al Jazeera with providing an example for other Arab broadcasters to improve standards across the board.

A new era

The anniversary brings a significant restructuring of the Al Jazeera Media Network’s Arabic-language news services, separating rolling breaking news coverage, live event broadcasting, and more in-depth reporting across three channels.

Speaking to the Qatari newspaper Al Raya, Asef Hamidi, the managing director of Al Jazeera Arabic, described the changes as a “new renaissance” for Al Jazeera. “We are talking about numerous paths undergoing significant development that the audience will notice,” Hamidi said.

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Hamidi, who was appointed to his current position in September 2025, said the restructuring was intended to address the growing volume and complexity of news and the need to offer audiences different ways of following events.

In an interview with Qatari newspaper Al Watan, Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal Al Thani, Al Jazeera Media Network director general, explained the philosophical necessity behind the expansion.

“From the very beginning, Al Jazeera was more than just another television channel,” Sheikh Nasser said. “It was a broader project to deepen public understanding.”

He said the strategy for the network’s fourth decade would be guided by three principles.

“Our fourth decade will be defined by three priorities: immediacy, understanding and the human dimension,” he said.

Three channels, three approaches

Under the new structure, each of Al Jazeera’s three Arabic-language news channels will have a distinct editorial focus.

Al Jazeera Mubasher, which began broadcasting in 2005, will continue its concentration on uninterrupted live coverage of events, without commentary from presenters or correspondents.

For breaking developments, the new Al Jazeera Now service will focus on developments as they unfold. But unlike a conventional news channel, it will operate without scheduled bulletins or a fixed programme grid.

Meanwhile, the flagship Al Jazeera Arabic channel will retain its news bulletins while pivoting more towards in-depth analysis and investigative journalism, as well as other programmes.

The restructuring is accompanied by plans for 33 programmes, promoted under the slogan “Your questions are our questions”.

Sheikh Nasser said the expansion was intended to provide more context on news events to Arab viewers.

“The real competitor today is not another channel, but noise – the flood of information that makes understanding harder, not easier,” he said, adding that Al Jazeera wanted to fill that gap in understanding.

Hamidi said the new programming would include investigative documentaries, discussions of political and social issues, and programmes examining the historical roots of current conflicts.

Deepening the context

The network’s ambitions extend beyond television broadcasting to strengthening Al Jazeera’s local and regional reporting through dedicated digital platforms covering Palestine, Egypt, Sudan, the Gulf and other parts of the Arab world.

The Syria Now platform, which offers documentaries, investigations, and field reporting focused on Syrian affairs, has quickly emerged as one of the primary digital outlets for news on the country.

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Looking ahead, the network is also planning a project called Al Jazeera Cultural, provisionally scheduled for launch in late 2027.

The initiative will serve as a space to foster sustained debate about the Arab world’s cultural and intellectual life.

Technological integration

The expansion also forms part of a wider technological transformation, including the development of The Core, an artificial intelligence initiative announced in December 2025 in collaboration with Google Cloud.

The initiative aims to integrate AI into newsroom operations, helping journalists manage information, coordinate coverage and make better use of the network’s reporting archives.

One component, Orbit, is being designed to coordinate newsroom workflows, including monitoring developments, commissioning stories, organising interviews, translating material and managing reporting assignments.

Sheikh Nasser said the first phase of The Core is scheduled to launch on November 1.

Despite the increased use of AI, Sheikh Nasser insisted that human oversight would remain primary.

“Artificial intelligence enables the human and does not replace him,” Sheikh Nasser said. “The main standard for us is conscience and editorial judgement, and editorial judgement is human.”