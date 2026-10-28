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Syria-Jordan border reopens amid probe into deadly air strikes

Foreign ministers form security committee to share intelligence and follow up on impact of Jordan’s strikes on Syria.

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EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Mourners carry the bodies of those who were killed in airstrikes carried out by Jordan the night before on the village of Al-Taf in the Al-Lajat region, located in the northeastern countryside of Daraa, during their funeral on October 27, 2026.
Mourners in southern Syria carry the bodies of people killed in Jordanian air strikes against ISIL 'hideouts' on October 27, 2026 [AFP]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 28 Oct 2026

Syria is reopening its border crossing with Jordan, and the two countries will investigate Jordanian strikes on suspected ISIL (ISIS) sites that killed seven in southern Syria.

Nassib, Jordan’s only border crossing with Syria, will reopen on Wednesday morning, with regular passenger and commercial traffic resuming, the state news agency SANA reported.

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The crossing was briefly closed following the Jordanian airstrikes, which targeted ISIL “hideouts” in southern Syria on Monday in response to a Greek Orthodox church shooting by gunmen in Jordan’s Karak on Friday, the Jordanian military said in a statement. ISIL took responsibility for the attack.

Jordan’s strikes on Syria killed at least seven people in Deraa and Suwayda, including five members of the same family, three of whom were children. Syria’s Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management said its teams had responded to attacks at four sites.

The two countries also agreed to form a security committee to examine the aftermath of the strikes, foreign ministers said in a statement following a phone call between the two countries’ top diplomats.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Monday’s air attacks were based on field intelligence and aimed at “neutralising confirmed threats and imminent terrorist operations targeting Jordan’s security”.

AMMAN, JORDAN- AUGUST 5: Jordan's foreign minister Ayman Safadi speaks during a press conference along with Egypt's foreign minister Badr Abdelatty and Arab league secretary general Nabil Fahmy on August 05, 2026 in Amman, Jordan. Jordan convened the emergency meeting of Arab and Islamic foreign ministers to counter what it said was an imminent threat of an Israeli takeover at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, following violations by Israeli settlers in recent weeks. The summit aims to address these escalations that, in the view of Jordan's government, threaten to trigger a global religious conflict and breach long-standing international law. (Photo by Salah Malkawi/Getty Images)
Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi [File: Salah Malkawi/Getty Images]

Safadi expressed “deep regret” over civilian deaths in his call with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and stressed Jordan’s respect for Syria’s sovereignty and stability.

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Jordan had claimed that the strikes were coordinated with the Syrian government, which Damascus denied.

In addition to investigating the attacks, the security committee will develop “field and intelligence coordination in dealing with terrorist threats” to ensure the protection of innocent civilians.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / This picture shows an aerial view of people attending the funeral of those who were killed in airstrikes carried out by Jordan the night before on the village of Al-Taf in the Al-Lajat region, located in the northeastern countryside of Daraa, on October 27, 2026.
Syrians attend a funeral of people killed by Jordanian airstrikes in the village of al-Taf, in the al-Lajat region of Syria’s Deraa province, on October 27, 2026 [AFP]

The church shooting claimed the lives of at least nine people and wounded 34 others. Jordanian security forces arrested two brothers and their brother-in-law on suspicion of carrying out the attack.

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