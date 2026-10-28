‘Russia is already part of who I am’: African students in Moscow

As the Russia-Africa Summit gets under way, students in the capital say education is helping to build ties.

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Moscow, Russia – Moscow’s Patrice Lumumba Peoples’ Friendship University – better known as RUDN – offers a view of a relationship often discussed in the language of diplomacy, trade and security.

On the eve of the Russia-Africa Summit, due to begin on Wednesday in the capital Moscow, RUDN’s corridors are crowded with students speaking Russian, English, Arabic and dozens of African languages.

There are national celebrations, cultural showcases, food from across the continent and student clubs that turn the campus into what one graduate calls a “mini-city”.

For Africans who have come to study, work and build careers in Russia, the relationship is not an abstract geopolitical project. It is shaped by friendships, education, professional ambitions and the daily experience of life in Moscow.

Keturah Musonda, a Zambian medical graduate, said she has not regretted coming to Russia.

“I think Moscow is one of the best cities in the world,” she said, praising its transport system, the range of events and the opportunities she found beyond the classroom. Her student years at RUDN were filled with theatre, singing, student unions and medical studies. “My student life was quite colourful,” she said.

But it is Russia’s healthcare system that has left the strongest impression on her. Keturah points to the accessibility of ambulances, the investment in specialised equipment and testing, and the particular attention paid to paediatrics.

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“In my country, I have never called an ambulance. No one in my family has ever called an ambulance,” she said.

In Moscow, she was struck by specialised children’s clinics and by a system in which paediatric care is treated as a priority. She hopes African countries can invest more heavily in specialist medicine, rather than relying on overstretched general departments inside large hospitals.

Her own journey was made possible through a Russian government scholarship programme, which allows foreign applicants to apply online, submit documents through Russian cultural centres and national authorities, and compete for university places in Russia.

For Moscow, such programmes are an investment in long-term links. For students like Keturah, they are a route to qualifications and experience they hope to take home.

Chinyama Kazombo, another Zambian medical student, describes Russia as a place where he can realise his potential. Over five years, he has made friends from China, Asia, Russia and across Africa, while participating in student events that introduce Russians to Zambian culture.

Zambia’s independence anniversary, he said, was celebrated in Moscow with dance, exhibitions and national traditions.

The ultimate goal is not simply a Russian diploma.

Zambia needs qualified doctors and other specialists, he said, and the education he receives in Russia could help him serve people back home.

Yet Russia will remain part of his life: “I’ll be working with Russians through my entire life … Russia is already part of who I am.”

For Abobakr Mohamed Abbakar Khussein from Sudan, a lecturer at a Moscow university, relations between Russia and Africa are moving in a pragmatic direction, even if they have not yet reached their full potential.

He sees African governments seeking economic links, security cooperation, energy and agricultural partnerships with countries that respect their sovereignty.

Sudan’s relationship with Russia, he noted, dates back 70 years, beginning shortly after Sudanese independence. He pointed to Russian archaeological work around Sudan’s ancient pyramids, as well as the training of Sudanese specialists in medicine, agriculture, the humanities and linguistics. He also sees potential in mining and nuclear cooperation, including with Rosatom.

But he also highlighted the vulnerability created by the war in Ukraine.

Disruption to Russian and Ukrainian grain and cooking-oil exports threatens food security across Africa, he said. His conclusion is direct: African countries need peace, dependable trade routes and practical partnerships.

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Aaron Kasonde, a lecturer and assistant professor at RUDN from Zambia, believes agriculture could become one of the most important areas of Russia-Africa cooperation. Africa has vast arable land and a fast-growing, youthful population – the average age is about 19, he said.

The continent needs fertilisers, irrigation systems, investment and technology, Kasonde added.

Several African states remain net food importers, despite having the land and labour needed to produce more. Russia, one of the world’s major wheat and fertiliser producers, could contribute not only through grain exports but through technologies that help African farmers raise yields and build lasting food security, Kasonde believes.

For Hafi Ahmed from Kenya, the next frontier is broader economic cooperation.

Kenya may be smaller than Russia in territory and population, she said, but it has an educated workforce, skilled doctors and nurses, natural resources and significant growth potential. Cultural exchange also matters. She believes Kenyans and Russians have more in common than many assume – an impression reinforced by her close friendship with a Russian.

What unites these voices is neither blind enthusiasm nor a demand that Africa choose geopolitical sides. They want cooperation to produce measurable benefits: Qualified professionals, modern healthcare, food security, technology, jobs and cultural diversity.

Kasonde puts it simply.

Whether the partner is Russia, China, the United States or Europe, the question for African countries is whether that relationship supports national interests and development. On a campus built around international friendship, that is also the message shaping the future of Russia-Africa ties.