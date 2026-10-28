Romania extends pre-trial detention of far-right politician Calin Georgescu

The Bucharest court has extended the pre-trial detention of Calin Georgescu by 30 days, appealing a lower court ruling.

A Romanian court has extended the pre-trial detention of far-right politician Calin Georgescu by 30 days, in an investigation into an alleged 1.1 million euros ($1.2m) fraud case.

The decision by the Bucharest Court of Appeal overturned an October 13 ruling by a lower court that ordered the pro-Russian former frontrunner in Romania’s cancelled 2024 presidential election to be moved from police custody to house arrest for 30 days pending the fraud probe.

Prosecutors said Georgescu and two other suspects persuaded a Romanian businessman to give them 1.1 million euros by making him believe they could help him secure a credit line of up to 15 million euros ($16.7m) from a foreign financial institution.

Georgescu denied any wrongdoing and claimed the investigations were “politically motivated”.

Hundreds of Georgescu supporters protested against his investigation, with groups entering the Bucharest court building on Wednesday to demand his release, according to media reports.

George Simion, leader of the hard-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians, said the initial lower court ruling was a sign protesters were being heard.

Following Wednesday’s appeal decision, Georgescu remained in police custody with his detention set until November 27.

The former candidate won the most votes in the first round of Romania’s presidential election in November 2024.

The results and the second round were scrapped following allegations of Russian interference, though Moscow denied interfering in the vote.

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Georgescu was subsequently barred from standing again, and pro-European centrist Nicusor Dan ultimately won the rerun presidential election in May 2025.

In a separate case, prosecutors accused Georgescu of instigating violence after the ballot was annulled, disseminating false information, attempting to disrupt national security and promoting 1930s fascist leaders.

Other far-right politicians supported Georgescu and vowed to stand by him amid ongoing political uncertainty in the country.

Parliament approved a government proposed by pro-European Luca Niculescu this month, making him prime minister following months of deadlock after the previous coalition collapsed in May.